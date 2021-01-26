2021 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 eS Preview

The Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 has only been around for a short time, but Team Green has been aggressive with expanding the family of its pure sport UTV. The latest iteration is the 2021 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 eS, which comes the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS).

The newest KRX also features a large 7-inch TFT color instrumentation display, sport roof, front bumper, and new graphics.

Of course, it is powered by the same 999cc parallel twin engine that churns out 112 horsepower as the rest of the KRX family.

The latest variation of Kawasaki’s Teryx KRX® 1000 series is here and ready to take on the world’s most challenging trails. Once again, Kawasaki has added more features to its high-performance side x side making it more capable of taking on your world and creating your adventure with the new Teryx KRX® 1000 eS.

The Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 eS is built from the ground up to be the ultimate sport side x side. Featuring similar DNA to the 2021 Teryx KRX® 1000, the eS model, comes equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) featuring FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks. In addition to the electronic suspension, the Teryx KRX 1000 eS features upgraded components like a seven-inch high-grade TFT color instrumentation, KQR™ sport roof, aggressive front bumper, and specially designed colors and graphics.

The Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 side x side is already known for its superior handling and with the new KECS system, the bar has been raised once again. No matter what challenges or obstacles your adventure presents, the game-changing Teryx KRX 1000 eS is engineered to inspire confidence on the trails with its combination of power, high performance and advanced technology. Add the superb rider comfort and Kawasaki-strong build quality, and you’ve got all the tools needed for the adventure of a lifetime.

2021 TERYX KRX® 1000 eS HIGHLIGHTS

Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS)

FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass Shocks

Large 7” High-Grade TFT Color Instrumentation

Sport Front Bumper

KQR™ Sport Roof

Special Color and Graphics

CLASS-LEADING LONG TRAVEL SUSPENSION WITH KECS (KAWASAKI ELECTRONIC CONTROL SUSPENSION)

NEW FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass Suspension

New Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension takes the Teryx KRX® 1000 eS to the next level. High-performance FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks combined with a Bosch Electronic Control System (including Kawasaki’s first use of a 6-axis IMU on a side x side) are then optimized with Kawasaki suspension settings to deliver a comfortable ride and enhanced platform across a wider range of riding situations. Dashboard switches on the Teryx KRX 1000 eS allow drivers to select from three suspension modes (soft, normal, and firm) on-the-fly to suit different terrains and speeds.

Setting the bar for next-level performance, the KECS system takes into account input from the Bosch Electronic Control System, the fuel injection ECU, and a steering angle sensor. The Semi-active Damping Control ECU then adjusts to the ground surface environment in real time to provide the ideal damping. The entire package has been fine-tuned by Kawasaki engineers to deliver optimum performance and ride comfort. Taking into account various factors such as speed, driver input, vehicle axis, and terrain, the benefits of KECS can only be found on the Teryx KRX 1000 eS side x side.

Dashboard switches on the Teryx KRX 1000 eS allow drivers to select from three suspension modes (NORMAL, FIRM and SOFT) on the fly to suit different terrains and vehicle speed.

NORMAL mode covers the greatest range of riding situations. This mode provides a plush feeling ride and firm damping (anti-bottoming), as well as enhanced handling. The roll angle is idealized, and line-holding performance is also improved.

FIRM is designed for trail runs at higher speeds, the firmer settings providing increased performance and driver reassurance.

SOFT is ideal for technical sections completed at lower speeds. Compared to Normal mode, road-holding performance is improved and obstacles can be tackled comfortably.

They Teryx KRX 1000 eS features FOX’s unique Internal Bypass damping architecture with position sensitive damping that changes depending on the operating zone of the suspension stroke to deliver a plus, predictable ride. When operating the new Teryx KRX 1000 eS in the “Ride Zone,” a system of bypass valves and bleed holes allows fluid to bypass the damping piston, freeing up the suspension for a high level of comfort. When the compressed suspension enters the “Bumb Zone,” fluid is forced through the piston’s compression valves, developing the firm damping required to resist bottoming. During shock extension, when the suspension enters the “Catch Zone,” fluid is forced to move through the piston’s rebound valves, again developing firmness to prevent harsh top-out.

FOX’s Live Valve technology complements the inherent performance and comfort achieved by the Internal Bypass design, using a semi-active valve to instantly adapt to any terrain by adjusting compression damping in real-time to maximize comfort, handling, and minimize bottoming-out.

Damping character is set according to the Suspension Mode selected. Then, taking into account input from the Bosch Electronic Control System, the FI ECU (vehicle speed, gear position, and throttle position), and a steering angle sensor, the SDC (semi-active damping control) ECU adjusts to the ground surface environment in real time to provide the ideal damping, delivering optimum suspension performance for a high level of ride comfort.

Double wishbone front suspension offers 19 inches of travel, while at the rear, 4-link trailing-arm suspension delivers 21 inches of travel. This rear suspension design also minimizes change to the toe-in over the suspension stroke, which helps with straight-line stability as well as contributing to improved handling during high-speed cornering. Steel suspension knuckles have been incorporated to contribute to the Teryx KRX 1000 eS side x side’s durability. In addition to off-road capability, the suspension’s ability to soak up bumps with minimal disturbance to the cabin contributes to ride comfort.

DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION

NEW Large 7” High-Grade TFT Color Instrumentation

A large seven-inch high-grade TFT color instrumentation has been added to a Kawasaki side x side for the first time to provide the driver with vehicle information needed, through a modern and highly visible display.

Positioned above the steering wheel, the sizeable all-digital instrumentation screen offers at-a-glance information to the driver at a glance. The display features white backlighting and has three selectable brightness levels. When linked to a smartphone via Bluetooth®, call and message notifications are displayed on the LCD screen and the time of day is automatically adjusted. Additionally, the display allows the driver to monitor suspension and review vehicle information such as engine temperature, while supporting for accessory audio and vehicle-mounted cameras.

The multi-function display includes the following features:

Bar-style tachometer (2 display options)

Digital speedometer

Bar-style fuel gauge

Gear indicator (L, H, N, R)

Power Mode

Driving mode (2WD/4WD/4WD+Diff Lock) indicator

Economical Riding Indicator

Clock

Odometer

Dual trip meters

Hour meter

Water temperature

Digital battery gauge

Bar-style CTV temperature

Seatbelt warning lamp

Oil warning lamp

Engine check lamp

Water temperature warning lamp

Neutral indicator lamp

Reverse indicator lamp

Parking indicator lamp

EPS warning lamp

CVT belt warning lamp

Low voltage warning lamp

Battery warning lamp

The CVT temperature gauge and indicator lamp warns the driver of conditions that may shorten the CVT belt life.

CAPABLE, TOUGH, SLEEK STYLING

NEW Sport Front Bumper

NEW KQR™ Sport Roof

NEW Special Color and Graphics

The Teryx KRX® 1000 eS features capable, tough and sleek styling that highlights its trail-conquering, off-road potential. Its long wheelbase, combined with high fenders designed to show off its massive shocks and long wheel travel, more than hints at its off-road capabilities. The new durable tubular steel sport front bumper adds vehicle protection and aggressive styling and comes finished in texture persimmon red powder coating to match other styling highlights of the Teryx KRX 1000 eS.

Inspired by custom side x side builds, the Teryx KRX 1000 eS features a stealthy, aggressive color and graphic combination. Black with red and metallic accents added throughout the Teryx KRX 1000 eS exude a powerful presence. One look at the Teryx KRX 1000 eS is all you need to know that this side x side is definitely up for an adventure.

Another new feature on the 2021 Teryx KRX1000 eS model is a KQR™ Sport Roof that comes fit as standard equipment in order to help shelter passengers from harsh weather and sun. Its lightweight design is made from semi-rigid black textured plastic and contributes to the vehicles styling. It can be conveniently removed or installed without the use of tools. It also features pre-configured mounts that allow the addition of up to six accessory LED dome lights.

The Teryx KRX 1000 eS model’s imposing chassis and its visually massive components convey solid performance. The hood was made as low as possible to enhance the driver’s view of the trail ahead. The enormous front grill provides cooling air to the radiator, while adding to the tough, aggressive front end. The sporty intake contributes to radiator cooling, and acts as a heat sink when stopped.

Newly designed LED headlights include high and low beams, as well as line-type LED position lamps. Their wide position reinforces the aggressive image of the Teryx KRX 1000 eS model’s wide stable stance. The large wheel-gap created by the high fenders shows off the suspension components and their long travel, reminding the viewer of the superb off-road capabilities. The front fenders and the front of the doors were cleverly designed to be slimmer to offer the driver a clear view of the front tire – an advantage when navigating tricky rock crawling sections.

The wheels feature color matched bead-lock rings to draw attention to the large, aggressive tires. The angled design of the underbody emphasizes the high ground clearance. In addition to contributing to ride comfort, the tall design of the doors creates a sporty image by giving the ROPS a low-profile look. Intakes in the rear fenders direct fresh air into the engine compartment. Further emphasizing the ample rear wheel travel, the tall rear ride height provides an aggressive, forward-leaning stance while the LED taillights contribute to the stylish rear end.