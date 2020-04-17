Polaris Donates 509 and KLIM Goggles to Healthcare Workers

Polaris is stepping up to assist healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating almost 1300 pairs of 509 and KLIM goggles in support of Goggles For Docs.

The goggles will help healthcare workers as they face a shortage of personal protective equipment needed during the pandemic.

With a value of $72,200, the goggles were distributed to hospitals and medical facilities across the United States, including AMR Riverside in California, Newark Division of Fire & EMS in Ohio and Emory University Hospital in Georgia.

“During these unprecedented times, we have seen so many examples of healthcare workers and first responders working in the most demanding circumstances despite the lack of PPE for the greater good,” said Tom Delanoy, 509 founder and president. “Working with Goggles For Docs to provide eyewear for those fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic seemed like a great way for us to contribute and we are humbled to be part of the solution.”

Goggles For Docs is providing ski, snowboard, snowmobile and off-road goggles to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, as there is a shortage of eye protection. More than 29,000 goggles have been shipped across the country as of April 4.

“Goggles For Docs was created to help mitigate the lack of eye protection for medical workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jon Schaefer, Goggles For Docs founder. “The need for goggles increases daily and we wouldn’t be able to meet demands without the generosity of brands like Polaris, 509 and KLIM who have stepped up to provide much needed eyewear.”

Visit GogglesforDocs.com for more information.