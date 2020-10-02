Can-Am Unveils New Visco-4Lok Four-Wheel Drive System

The next evolution of Can-Am’s Visco-Lok technology is here with the new-for-2021 Can-Am Visco-4Lok four-wheel drive system.

Engaging the Visco-4Lok required just the push of a button to select two- or four-wheel drive. But the big news here is that riders can now engage a four-wheel-drive lock mode, which is designed to provide equal power to all four wheels for what Can-Am calls “unbeatable traction.”

“I’ve had a chance to put Can-Am’s new Visco-4Lok system to the test in some of the nastiest, swampiest mud holes I could find,” said Dustin Jones, Can-Am Off-Road racer. “I didn’t cut this machine any slack and purposely tried to get it stuck in some holes I would normally go around, but when you lock the front diff it just keeps pulling! You HAVE to try this thing!”

While we expect Visco-4Lok to make its way into quite a few vehicles in the coming years, for now it is only available in three new 2021 models – the Can-Am Outlander X mr 850, Can-Am Outlander X mr 1000R, and Can-Am Renegade X mr 1000R.

In case you hadn’t noticed, all three of those ATVs are designed specifically for mud riding. While having access to this technology would be useful on most any ATV that finds itself in a traction-poor environment, for the time being Can-Am is focussing exclusively on its X mr ATVs.

The good news is that the Visco-4Lok technology doesn’t appear to up affecting the price tag. The 2021 Can-Am Outlander X mr 850 has the same $11,999 price tag as the 2020 model. The 2021 Outlander X mr 1000R ($14,199) and 2021 Renegade X mr 1000R ($15,149) also retain their 2021 pricing.

Hopefully this means that when Visco-4Lok works its way to the rest of the Outlander and Renegade models, pricing will remain neutral.