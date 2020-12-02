You Can Own a Piece Of Electric Powersports Company Volcon

Volcon is the first all-electric off-road vehicle manufacturer in the industry and it is looking to raise some money with a round of public funding.

As we’ve discussed on this website before, electric ATVs and UTVs have never been able to capture much in the way of market share. But the future is a tricky thing to predict and we’ve seen several smaller manufacturers making news in recent years with plans for electric off-road vehicles.

Check out the press release below for more information on Volcon’s fundraising plans and information on it’s electric off-road vehicles.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – December 1, 2020 – Beginning today, investors of all kinds will have the opportunity to join the growing electric-powersports sector with the announcement of Volcon’s new funding round on crowdsourcing-investment platform WeFunder – the largest funding portal by number of investments, investment volume and investor returns. Investment opportunities are open to the general public by visiting the website: www.wefunder.com/volcon.ev

“In addition to funding rounds for institutional and accredited investors, we are inviting the powersports community and EV start-up investors to also be part of the industry’s evolution to electric by investing in the only 100-percent electric, outdoor powersports company,” said Andrew Leisner, Chief Executive Officer of Volcon. “This way, our customers and EV fans can be part of a company they believe in, while gaining equity in an industry that is accelerating its move to electrification.”

In contrast to rewards-based crowdfunding sites, the platform WeFunder is an SEC-regulated site that allows accredited and non-accredited investors (general public) to own equity in a company for low investment amounts, versus an accredited investor-only offering with minimums that are typically out of reach for the average American.

Volcon Inc. announced this new WeFunder funding round in tandem with the news of a 53-acre property being secured in northwest Austin, for their future factory headquarters which will include multiple production lines. This is the latest example of a leading EV brand joining other major electric vehicle manufacturers in the Austin area, such as Tesla, Ayro and Hyliion, in what is becoming the electric vehicle capital of the world.

The property currently features a trail network through a dense mix of cedar and oak trees that will soon become the company’s proving grounds. Along with a dry creek bed and running river, the property will serve as the perfect location to continually test and refine Volcon’s two- and four-wheeled vehicles, while rapidly incorporating production feedback. In addition to the planned factory-headquarter facilities and proving grounds, future plans also include a customer experience center, off-road demo testing track, as well as an RV, zipline and camping site for Volcon clients to recreate and experience the Volcon lifestyle first-hand.

Pricing for the Stag and the Beast utility and sport UTV models was also announced today. With production to follow in late 2021 into 2022, pricing for the Stag model will start at an MSRP of $14,995 and the Beast will be available for a starting MSRP of $24,995.

Launched to the public in early November, Volcon’s first electrified vehicle, a family-friendly off-road motorcycle named the “Grunt,” will be delivered to customers beginning in Spring of 2021.

Reservations to guarantee a spot in the Grunt production schedule are available now for a small deposit of $100 at www.volcon.com/reserve