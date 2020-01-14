Tracker UTV Models: Specs and Features

Tracker UTV models, if you pay fairly close attention to the off-road industry, will look awfully familiar. Tacker joined forces with Arctic Cat a while back and created Tracker Off Road. These Tracker UTV and ATV models are basically rebranded Arctic Cat machines and will be sold at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across the United States.

Tracker Off Road

The Tracker name is one that boaters and anglers know well. Tracker boats have more than 40 years of sales success and Tracker Off Road was created to try and repeat that success in the ATV and UTV market.

One thing consumers will appreciate is that Tracker UTV and ATV models all feature upfront pricing. This means you don’t have to haggle with your dealer to get the best price. You just have to show up and pay the price on the sticker. Those prices, in our research, match up very well against similar machines from other manufacturers.

Tracker UTV models are all made in the United States and boast impressive 18-month warranties. That is an important detail, as the industry standard for UTVs is six to 12 months of warranty. Only Kawasaki’s three-year warranty trumps it among the major brands.

2020 Tracker UTV Lineup

Tracker OX400

It’s hard to think of a more affordable working UTV than the Tracker OX400, which retails for just $5999. Built around a 401cc single-cylinder engine, this Tracker UTV features a 1200-pound towing capacity, 12-cubic-foot cargo bed with 500-pound capacity, 6.55-gallon fuel tank, continuously variable transmission, leaf spring suspension with hydraulic shocks, and seven inches of ground clearance. Learn more here.

Tracker 500S

The most affordable Tracker UTV model is the 500S, which carries a price tag of $7,999. Powered by a 443cc single-cylinder engine, the Tracker 500S is based off the Arctic Cat Prowler 500. It features 1500 pounds of towing capacity, two-inch receiver hitch, front and rear double A-arm suspension, 7.5 inches of suspension travel at all four corners, cargo bed with 500 pounds of capacity, 10 inches of ground clearance, 8.5 gallons of fuel capacity, and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes. Learn more here.

Tracker EV/EV iS

Hunters will appreciate the electric-powered Tracker EV and EV iS. Both of these quiet-running Tracker UTV models feature a 72V AC electric drivetrain, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, contoured seating for two, fold down cargo deck, and 120v AC or 220v AC charging options. The base Tracker EV ($10,499) offers independent McPherson strut front suspension and solid leaf rear suspension. Upgrade to the Tracker EV iS ($10,999) and you get the benefit of McPherson strut suspenders in the rear, along with LED headlghts. Learn more here.

Tracker 800SX

The Tracker 800SX shares much in common with Arctic Cat’s Prowler Pro, though it goes without some of the Prowler’s extras to keep the price low. Features include an 812cc three-cylinder engine, 48 lb-ft of torque, 2000-pound towing capacity, 1000-pound cargo bed capacity, tilt bed with lift assist, double A-arm front and rear suspension, 10 inches of front suspension travel, 9.5 inches of rear suspension travel, 10.75 inches of ground clearance, three-person bench seating, electronic throttle control system, and underside full-length polymer skid plate. The base model Tracker 800SX retails for $11,399, but if you opt for the Woodsman Edition ($12,099) you also get TrueTimber Strata camouflage, WARN 4500 wire winch, 27-inch Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 tires, and premium front brushguard. Learn more here.

Tracker 800SX Crew

If you need room for more passengers ,the Tracker 800SX Crew has room for six. Features are largely the same as on the 800SX, with the addition of an extra row of seating, Pricing for the base model is $13,399, while the Woodsman Edition sells for $14,099. Learn more here.

Tracker SVX1000

The Tracker UTV designed for both sport and work is the SVX1000, which is based off the Arctic Cat Havoc. This unit features a 957cc twin-cylinder engine, 67 lb-ft of torque, full length polymer skid plate, on-demand all-wheel drive, electronic power steering, 2000-pound towing capacity, 600-pound cargo bed capacity, 13 inches of ground clearance, double A-arm front and rear suspension with 12.8/12.9 inches of front/rear suspension travel. The base model retails for $14,499, while the Woodsman Edition ($15,199) included TrueTimber camouflage and a WARN 400 winch. Learn more here

Tracker XTR1000

In a bit of a surprise move, there is even a Tracker UTV for the pure sport crown. Based off the Arctic Cat Wildcat XX, the Tracker XTR1000 is powered by a 998cc engine that produces 130 horsepower. Features include Double A-arm front suspension, trailing arm rear suspension, 18 inches of travel at all four corners, Fox Podium 2.5 QS3 shocks, 14-inch ground clearance, 300 pounds of rear cargo space, and race-inspired ROPS. MSRP for the Tracker XTR1000 is $17,999. Learn more here.