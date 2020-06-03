2020 Polaris RZR PRO XP and XP 4 Limited Edition Models Revealed

The Polaris RZR PRO XP and XP 4 are the latest and greatest Sport UTVs from the Minnesota-based manufacturer and now they available with Limited Edition variants.

Check out the press release below for more information on the new Polaris RZR PRO XP Orange Madness LE and RZR PRO XP 4 Orange Madness LE.

Today, Polaris RZR introduced the RZR PRO XP Orange Madness LE and RZR PRO XP 4 Orange Madness LE, a new limited edition model to the 2020 RZR lineup. The RZR PRO XP Orange Madness LE, is equipped with the ultimate trail performance that can only found in the RZR PRO XP lineup, including a 64-inch width to navigate the trails and 22-inches of usable suspension that provides all day comfort. Coupled with its performance, the PRO XP Orange Madness LE also features industry-leading RIDE COMMAND technology, Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio, and is available in the limited edition “Orange Madness” paint scheme that customers have been asking for.

In addition to the best in trail-class features of the PRO XP Premium, the PRO XP Orange Madness LE also features RIDE COMMAND technology integrated into a 7” Glove-Touch Display with built-in GPS navigation, Group Ride, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, pre-downloaded maps available offline, and more. The Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio system pairs with the RIDE COMMAND display seamlessly to deliver crisp, full sound to provide the ultimate soundtrack for your ride.

The PRO XP Orange Madness LE delivers a new-level of ultimate trail performance packing 181 horsepower tuned for response in the 20-50MPH range, a completely redesigned cockpit that elevates the driver’s experience, and a longer 96-inch wheelbase that turns tighter than the incredibly agile RZR XP Turbo. The PRO XP Orange Madness LE also comes standard with a telescoping steering wheel, signature LED accent and head lights, retractable 6-pt. harness, Walker Evans 2.5 Needle Shocks and Isolated Xtreme Performance True On-Demand AWD/2WD. The PRO XP 4 Orange Madness LE features the industry’s first second-row fold flat rear storage – just unclip, flip and fold flat to take what you need for a day on the trails.

The RZR PRO XP Orange Madness LE comes in an eye-catching custom orange and yellow paint scheme that is complemented by a sleek graphics package. Pricing starts at $26,699 for the PRO XP Orange Madness LE (2-seater) and $30,599 for the PRO XP 4 Orange Madness LE (4-seater) which will be available in dealerships in June.