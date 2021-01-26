2021 Kawasaki Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE Preview

The 2021 Kawasaki Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE look very similar to the Teryx models we’ve driven over the years, but there is a significant upgrade in the form of new Fox long travel suspension and longer A-arms for extra comfort on the trails.

Cushioning the ride are Fox 2.0 LSC piggyback single-chamber gas-charged shocks, which are designed to deliver excellent fade-resistant damping.

As part of the upgraded suspension package, both the 2021 Kawasaki Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE also come with a new A-arm shape that provides more A-arm ground clearance so you can better traverse rocky and technical terrain.

All told, suspension travel increases to 10.7 inches up front and 10.0 inches in the rear.

Check out the press release below for detailed information on the 2021 Kawasaki Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE.

Kawasaki Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE Press Release

The Kawasaki Teryx® and Teryx4™ family of side x sides expands in 2021 by introducing two new models to its lineup with the Teryx® S LE and Teryx4™ S LE. Assembled in Lincoln, Nebraska with domestic and imported parts, the Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE side x sides feature new FOX® long travel suspension and longer A-arms in order to take comfort and capability to the next level while on your next adventure.

Whether it’s a quick day trip or a weekend-long excursion, the Teryx S LE and Teryx S LE are extremely versatile and ready to provide thrills for the whole family. The powerful 783 cc V-twin engine, FOX 2.0 LSC piggyback shocks, and aggressive styling contribute to the performance and durability needed to handle rugged outdoor trails. Electric Power Steering (EPS) comes standard and when paired with abundant torque and a total towing capacity of 1,300 pounds (with an optional draw bar) the Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE are comfortable and capable.

The 2021 Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE, built Kawasaki Strong and backed by the industry-leading 36-month limited warranty, offer strength, comfort, power, convenience, hauling and towing ability and reliability that make them versatile machines out on the trails.

2021 TERYX S LE & TERYX4 S LE HIGHLIGHTS

FOX Long Travel Suspension

A-Arm Shaped for Increased A-Arm Ground Clearance

Increased Tread Width and Longer Wheelbase

SUSPENSION & BRAKING

The Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE side x sides incorporate one of the most recognized names in the high-performance suspension business, FOX Shocks, for its four-wheel independent suspension. For 2021, new longer, steel A-arms can be found at all four corners paired with new FOX 2.0 LSC piggyback shocks that offer more suspension travel and revised suspension settings to help take on obstacles on the trail, while also contributing to a more comfortable ride. The S LE models feature high-performance FOX 2.0 LSC Piggyback single-chamber gas-charged shocks and offer excellent fade-resistant damping performance, even in hard conditions. All four shocks feature piggyback reservoirs enabling the shocks to run cooler and providing more stable damping performance under hard conditions. The front shocks have larger shock bodies matching the two-inch diameter shock bodies mounted in the rear. The longer shock stroke translates to increased wheel travel with the front increasing to 10.7 inches of wheel travel and the rear increasing to 10.0 inches.

The longer A-arms feature a design with more pronounced curvature, meaning more overall ground clearance. The Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE also feature revised suspension settings, offering improved stroke action and a more comfortable ride. Both front and rear shocks are adjustable for compression damping as well as preload. The front suspension is complemented by an anti-roll bar that contributes to front/rear roll balance.

Brake performance is essential for the Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE side x sides and is delivered with high-performance hydraulic disc brakes up in the front and a sealed internal wet brake in the rear. With 200 mm rotors gripped by dual-piston calipers for exceptional feel and stopping power mounted up front, the brakes are recessed within the wheels to help keep them free from debris, while the sturdy steel-braided brake lines help keep a crisp, progressive pedal. At the rear, Kawasaki employs its unique sealed internal wet brake, which features internal components that are completely sealed from the elements, providing braking performance in demanding conditions.

CHASSIS

The Double-X frame construction of the Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE side x sides take technical terrain in stride. This stout frame was designed using detailed computer analysis and features two X-shaped cross members bridging the frame’s box structures from corner-to-corner.

Maneuvering on the trails is easily accomplished with the tight turning radius, reducing the need for multi-point turns, while the underbody engine guards help shield vital components from dirt and debris.

This impressive chassis package is further enhanced with a wide-track/wide-body design. The new wide stance helps create a more planted feel, increases agility during cornering and boosts the ability to navigate the terrain. The new wide stance has been increased by approximately 4 inches in the front and 2.4 inches in the rear, bringing the overall width to over 62 inches. The new longer 88.2-inch wheelbase provides a wider stance that means ground disturbances have less of an effect on the cabin, increasing ride comfort and contributing to better handling. The mid-engine placement also helps by centralizing the vehicle’s center of mass, which reduces the turning inertia and promotes more fluid directional changes.

The construction and tread design of the large 27” Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 help maximize forward traction, while optimizing driver feedback for cornering.

The S LE model side x sides a maximum 12.2 inches of ground clearance at max preload, helping to negotiate obstacles. The high approach and departure angles (78-degrees in the front for both the Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE and 87-degrees and 69-degrees in the rear for Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE, respectively) also reduce the possibility of catching the front bumper or scraping the rear.

POWERTRAIN

With a 783cc engine that generates power and torque in the low- and mid-range of the powerband, the Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE side x sides are very capable in a variety of environments. The purpose-built 90-degree V-twin engine delivers great fuel efficiency, while also having enough torque and power to conquer the trail.

Transferring all that torque to the ground is a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with a centrifugal clutch assembly, and a three-mode switch selectable four-wheel drive system that allows access to either 2WD (light steering, great handling), 4WD or 4WD + Front Differential Lock. The latter helps to provide optimum traction by simply rotating a dash-mounted switch.

The CVT provides a quick response and direct engine “feel” in sportier riding situations, and its unique engine braking ability increases driver confidence on descents, while turning and in a variety of conditions.

So, whether carving on trails through the woods or traveling through the open desert, the Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE side x sides have the ideal drivetrain mode to handle it.

ELECTRIC POWER STEERING

Precise steering with reduced effort is the hallmark of the standard Electric Power Steering (EPS) system in the 2021 Kawasaki Teryx S LE and Teryx4 LE models. The EPS is only active when the engine is running, limiting battery drain.

Input from vehicle speed and torque sensors determine the amount of steering assistance required, giving more during slow-speed use and less as speed increases. EPS offers additional benefits, especially on challenging surfaces, where reduced steering kickback and bump-steer mean less fatigue for the driver.

Both S LE models come standard with a tilt steering column. It allows the steering wheel to be tilted to a position that suits the driver or can be moved out of the way to ease cabin access. To reflect its sporty performance and handling, all Teryx® side x sides have a thick steering wheel. This is designed to be more comfortable in the driver’s hand, giving more confidence on trails and improving the overall feel of the driving experience.

HAULING & TOWING

The Teryx S LE and Teryx4 S LE side x sides are designed with the perfect combination of rugged sport performance and capability, from hauling family members or equipment to towing.

The Teryx S LE features a 27.6 x 43.3-inch cargo bed that is 10.4 inches deep and boasts a heavy-duty 600 lb. payload capacity, while the Teryx4 S LE has a 17.9 x 47.6-inch, 250 lb. capacity cargo box that is 8.7 inches deep. The cargo bed has a flat bottom for carrying supplies out on the trail.

The cargo bed of the Teryx S LE has KQR™ accessory-ready rails, which allow for convenient mounting of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories and/or tools to the bed rails. Four tie-down loops help secure the cargo and also features two rear storage compartments with lids that offer 48 gallons of storage capacity.

The Teryx S LE features a latching tailgate, which can be removed without requiring tools to facilitate loading and unloading of cargo and cleaning. The tailgate features molded drink holders for added convenience.

A 2-inch hitch receiver is standard equipment on both S LE models for a substantial 1,300 lb. towing capability once equipped with the optional draw bar.