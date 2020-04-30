BRP Announces 90-Day Warranty Extension on Can-Am ATVs and UTVs

Can-Am ATV and UTV owners benefit from warranty extension

Can-Am ATV and UTV owners have been given a little more peace of mind as BRP has announced a 90-day extension to all of its manufacturer limited warranties that were set to expire between March 15 and June 30, 2020.

With many riding areas off limits and some ATVs and UTVs not seeing a lot of use, this was a nice boost for owners of Can-Am ATV and UTV models.

″In the current context, people already have a lot of other things on their mind. We didn’t want their warranties running out to be one of them, especially with reduced service department capacity. We wanted to make sure we make things as easy as we can by being the first OEM in North America to offer a 90-day warranty extension on all our powersports products,” said Delton Bohlman, Vice-President, Global Customer Services Parts & Accessories at BRP. “Together, We Ride is not just a catchphrase for us: we are all in this together and we need to do our part to help each other get through it.”

And if you qualify for this warranty extension, you don’t have to do anything. Your current warranty will automatically be extended.

According to BRP, the 90-day extension applies to all limited warranties and B.E.S.T. extended service coverage which were set to expire between March 15 and June 30 of this year.

