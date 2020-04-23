Kawasaki Offering Home Delivery of ATVs and UTVs

As off-road enthusiasts continue to stay clear of dealerships during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA is working with its network of dealers to offer delivery of its ATVs, UTVs and accessories.

Check out the press release below for more information on Kawasaki’s home delivery program.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) is proud to lead the way in revolutionizing the powersports industry yet again, streamlining the purchase process of Kawasaki vehicles, parts, accessories and apparel for the modern era. Working closely with our nationwide dealer network, KMC will be able to provide delivery of Kawasaki products to your home, all while ensuring a safe, timely, and professional experience.

“In these unprecedented times, Kawasaki is looking to ease some of the burdens facing everyone and give them the opportunity to experience Good Times™ again,” said Kawasaki Senior Vice President, Sales & Operations, Bill Jenkins. “We are proud of our dealer network for working with their customers to give them the Kawasaki vehicle delivery experience, while also following the guidelines set out in their local areas.”

In light of recent stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, and social distancing recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, participating dealers are now able to deliver Kawasaki products directly to your home or business. Our goal is to help facilitate purchases of Kawasaki products by those who cannot or may not wish to visit a dealership. These products include vehicles, parts, accessories and apparel.

Our Kawasaki dealer network is committed to providing a first-rate experience for vehicle deliveries, replicating as closely as possible the vehicle pickup experience at a dealership. This means that vehicle inspections will be performed at the dealership prior to delivery, and all required delivery checklists will be completed in your presence. Your vehicle will be delivered by trained dealership personnel who can provide a thorough briefing on vehicle operation, maintenance, and safety information, and not by a third-party delivery services or common carriers.

Parts, accessories and apparel will be delivered via third-party services or common carriers. Delivery for parts and accessories ends May 31, 2020, and other limitations may apply.

Due to variations in state and local stay-at-home orders, home delivery of vehicles may be unavailable in some areas. Accordingly, please contact your local dealer for additional information and to confirm that they are able to offer home delivery.