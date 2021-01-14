2021 Polaris RZR Trail and Trail S Get an Overhaul

Few things are more important to the Polaris off-road lineup than the 50-inch RZR and that sees big changes this year as the 2021 Polaris RZR Trail and Trail S both got a major update.

Both the 50-inch 2021 Polaris RZR Trail and the 60-inch Trail S see all new styling this year with both a narrow stance and the shortest wheelbase to help make these RZRs better maneuver on tight trails.

Other changes include a new adjustable steering wheel position designed to be more comfortable for drivers as their shoulders move back against the seat. Also new are full doors, and more rear coverage with a wrap-around roll cage.

Both the 2021 Polaris RZR Trail and Trail S come in three different configurations – Sport, Premium and Ultimate. The base Sport comes with the new full doors, steel wheels, and halogen headlights. Upgrade to the Premium for electronic power steering, LED headlights, aluminum wheels, and high performance True On-Demand AWD. Finally, the Ultimate offers up Ride Command, Rockford Fosgate audio, poly roof, VersaTrac Turf mode, and Fox 2.0 Podium X shocks.

Prices for the 2021 Polaris RZR Trail start at $13,999, while the Trail S starts at $15,299. Models will start to arrive at Polaris dealerships starting if February.

Check out the release below for full details into the entire 2021 Polaris RZR Trail and Trail S lineup.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Jan. 14, 2021) – Polaris Off-Road is proud to announce the next evolution in trail adventure with the 2021 Polaris RZR Trail and Trail S lineup. Offering all-new styling, leading trail capability, improved rider comfort and unmatched off-road technology in both the 50” RZR Trail and 60” RZR Trail S models, Polaris has made the industry’s undisputed leader in trail riding even better.

In 2007, Polaris started a recreation sport side-by-side market with the launch of the Polaris RANGER RZR 800. Since then, Polaris has led the way in trail performance and remained the market leader of the trail segment. With the all-new RZR Trail lineup, Polaris demonstrates that its commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of riders is stronger than ever.

“The RZR Trail was already an incredible, purpose-built machine, however, with the feedback of our owners we’ve refined and elevated the experience, with an emphasis on comfort and ergonomics,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off-Road. “The RZR Trail and Trail S lineup offer an unmatched combination of trail agility and advanced technology to give customers more value for a better ride experience.”

The RZR Trail and Trail S models feature all-new styling and have a narrow stance and the shortest wheelbase, making it easier for riders to maneuver on twisting trails and windy routes. Pair that with class-leading power-to-weight, turning radius and fast engaging all-wheel drive, riders will be able to quickly accelerate between corners and choose their line around obstacles for the most agile trail ride ever.

On top of designing one of the most capable trail vehicles, Polaris Off-Road has further refined rider comfort with a new adjustable steering wheel position that repositions rider posture to have shoulders comfortably back against the seat. Keep trail debris out of the cab with new, sturdy full doors and receive more rear coverage from the factory with the new wrap-around roll cage. Add best-in-class suspension travel and ground clearance to soak up the bumps for a plush ride, and RZR Trail and Trail S make the last mile feel as comfortable as the first.

To further elevate the ride experience, Polaris is now offering the most advanced off-road technology to the trail segment. Ride Command is an integrated, seven-inch glove-touch display that offers access to features like maps to help discover new trails, GPS to support navigation and Group Ride so your crew can stay connected and out of each other’s dust. RZR Trail and Trail S also offer the first-ever factory audio from Rockford Fosgate® for this segment, allowing riders to easily share and enjoy music on the trail. To keep the ride going, the new LED headlights and accent lights will light up the trail even after the sun sets.

To ensure riders have everything needed to customize their vehicles, a lineup of 29 new accessories are also being launched for the RZR Trail and Trail S models. This brings the total accessories available for the Trail line to more than 60. New accessories were developed with updated style, customizable comfort and premium technology in mind, spanning windshields, roofs, doors, bumpers and more.

The 50” RZR Trail lineup is powered by the 75 HP ProStar® 900 4-Stroke, DOHC, Twin Cylinder

EFI engine, equipped with Engine Braking System (EBS). The chassis of the RZR Trail lineup shares a 79” wheelbase, 50” width, with up to 11” of ground clearance with suspension adjustment achieved by the 26” tires and 10” of suspension travel front and rear. It is also equipped with a 1.25” hitch receiver with a 1,500 LB rating. Available in three different trims: RZR Trail Sport, RZR Trail Premium and RZR Trail Ultimate.

RZR Trail Sport Features: Full Doors, Steel Rims, Halogen Headlights, ZF Twin Tube Shocks, Dual-Analog Display, 3-Position Polaris PULSE Bar

RZR Trail Premium Features: Electronic Power Steering, LED Headlights & Accent Lights, Aluminum Rims, Faster Steering, High Performance True On-Demand AWD, Color Matched Seats

RZR Trail Ultimate Features: Ride Command, Rockford Fosgate Audio, Poly Roof, VersaTrac Turf Mode, FOX® 2.0 Podium X Shocks

The 60” RZR Trail S has two power options: the Trail S 900 Sport is powered by a 75 HP ProStar 900 4-Stroke DOHC Twin Cylinder EFI engine, while the RZR Trail S 1000 Premium and Ultimate trims are powered by the 100 HP ProStar 1000 4-Stroke DOHC Twin Cylinder EFI engine. All three models are also equipped with Engine Braking System (EBS). The chassis of the RZR Trail S shares a 79” wheelbase, 60” width, with 12.5” of ground clearance achieved by the 27” tires and 12.25” F/13.2” R of suspension travel. It is also equipped with a 1.25” hitch receiver with a 1,500 LB rating. Available in three different trims: RZR Trail S 900 Sport, RZR Trail S 1000 Premium and RZR Trail S 1000 Ultimate.

RZR Trail S 900 Sport Features: Full Doors, Aluminum Rims, Halogen Headlights, FOX 2.0 PODIUM Shocks, Dual-Analog Display, 3-Position Polaris PULSE Bar

RZR Trail S 1000 Premium Features: Electronic Power Steering, LED Headlights & Accent Lights, 2″ Walker Evans Needle Shocks, Faster Steering, High Performance True On-Demand AWD, Color Matched Seats

RZR Trail S 1000 Ultimate Features: Ride Command, Rockford Fosgate Audio, Poly Roof

The 2021 RZR Trail and Trail S lineup will begin arriving in dealerships early February 2021.

2021 Polaris RZR Trail

RZR Trail Sport – $13,399 US MSRP

RZR Trail Premium – $15,499 US MSRP

RZR Trail Ultimate – $16,999 US MSRP

2021 Polaris RZR Trail S

RZR Trail S 900 Sport – $15,299 US MSRP

RZR Trail S 1000 Premium – $17,299 US MSRP

RZR Trail S 1000 Ultimate – $18,999 US MSRP

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com.