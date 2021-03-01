New Polaris Electric Ranger Coming in December

Polaris has unveiled a teaser for a new electric Ranger UTV that is slated to be released at the end of 2021, which was made in collaboration with Zero Motorcycles.

When the original Polaris Ranger EV was unveiled for the 2010 model year, it looked like the beginning of an electric off-road vehicle revolution. Can-Am followed with an electric UTV of its own and some smaller brands had some electric ATVs already. In reality, ATV and UTV buyers were not quite ready to make the plunge into the world of electric vehicles and we’ve seen very little activity from the major manufacturers in recent years.

Polaris, however, has been working behind closed doors with its electric motorcycle brand, Zero Motorcycles, on a new electric Ranger and it is set to be introduced in late December of 2021.

So why are we telling you about this now? Because Polaris has just unveiled a teaser video and a press release on the new electric Ranger.

There are not a lot of details available at the moment, but we will keep you updated throughout this year if we learn any more before the launch.

Polaris Reveals Plan for All-New Full-Size Electric RANGER

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (March 1, 2021) Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today unveiled plans to debut an all-new 2022 electric RANGER utility side-by-side in late December 2021, advancing the Company’s strategic rEV’d up electrification strategy. This full-size RANGER is the first electric vehicle Polaris developed through its powersports industry-exclusive partnership with Zero Motorcycles®, which the two companies announced last September. The Company expects the new electric RANGER to start arriving in dealerships in early 2022.

“Our rEV’d up strategy positions Polaris to help define yet another chapter in powersports innovation,” said Mike Speetzen, interim CEO, Polaris Inc. “With the rising interest in electrified vehicles, we are investing in electrification in order to meet the needs of current customers as well as appeal to tomorrow’s powersports riders. The all-new electric RANGER is our latest effort aimed at leading the industry forward in electrified powersports vehicles.”

As part of the Polaris rEV’d up strategy, the all-new full-size electric RANGER spearheads the company’s long-term plan to accelerate its leadership in powersports electrification. Design and development efforts for the all-new electric RANGER are underway in Wyoming, Minn., with manufacturing for North American vehicles to take place at Polaris’ facility in Huntsville, Ala.

“The strength of our partnership with Zero Motorcycles and our own investments in electrification R&D enable us to leverage advancements in electric powertrains and performance to drive the off-road industry into the future,” said Mike Donoughe, senior vice president and chief technical officer, Polaris Inc. “This will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market and reinforces Polaris’ position as the innovation leader in powersports.”

“As our top-selling off-road vehicle brand, RANGER has continually set the benchmark as the hardest working, smoothest riding UTV, leading the market in rider-inspired innovation,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. “The new electric powertrain will elevate the RANGER platform to a whole new level of capability, durability and performance.”

“We’ve actively engaged our RANGER customers, and without a doubt, there is significant demand for even higher levels of performance and capability,” added Menneto. “They’ve expressed some very specific unmet needs, and our new electric full-size RANGER will effectively address them, unlocking a truly enhanced off-road experience.”

To learn more about the all-new electric RANGER or other RANGER models, visit https://ranger.polaris.com/en-us/new-electric-ranger/.