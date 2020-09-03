2021 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 Unveiled

After teasing us for the past couple of weeks, the new 2021 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 UTVs have finally been unveiled and we will dig into all of their features right here.

Fast Facts Engine: 999cc Parallel Twin Horsepower: 108 Shocks: FOX 2.0 QS3 Trim Levels: Standard, XT-R, LE MSRP: Starting at $19,799

Both the RMAX2 and RMAX 4 are available in standard, XT-R and Limited Edition trims and every model boasts a new chassis, engine, new Yamaha Drive mode power delivery system, and FOX iQS suspension technology.

“The all-new Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 models are stout, powerful, and the most off-road capable recreational Side-by-Sides on the market today,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha motorsports group marketing manager. “These all-new Wolverine models are proudly assembled in the U.S. to deliver next-level comfort, versatility, and Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability. The RMAX 1000 lineup answers the call to what off-road enthusiasts have been demanding: extreme performance, capability, versatility, and durability.”

Engine and Power Delivery

At the heart of the 2021 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 is a brand new 999cc parallel twin engine with multiple drive modes. Yamaha boasts that its new mill revs to an 8500 rpm redline. The engine is rated for an impressive 108 horsepower.

As we’ve come to expect, power is delivered through Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission, which is designed to maintain constant belt-tension and features a 10-year belt warranty. Yamaha’s On-Command system features two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive with limited-slip, and full-differential lock. Brand new is the Yamaha D-Mode, which offers three power delivery settings to match the terrain – all available at the turn of a dial in the cockpit:

Trail Mode: Smooth acceleration, linear throttle response, and full engine braking.

Sport Mode: Powerful acceleration, quick throttle-response, and smooth engine-braking for a sportier experience.

Crawl Mode: Smooth acceleration, moderate throttle response, and full engine-braking for more technical terrain.

The D-Mode system is available on all Wolverine RMAX 1000 XT-R and LE models. Standard models are preset to Trail Mode from the factory. If you want to access Sport or Crawl mode with the base Wolverine RMAX, you will need to install the Yamaha Genuine Accessory D-Mode system.

Another new feature is Yamaha’s Speed Managements System, which is equipped on all Yamaha RMAX4 1000 models, as well as the RMAX2 1000 LE. This system limits the vehicle’s top speed to 25 mph by turning a removable key, which is ideal for introducing new drivers or handing over the machine at a job site.

Wheels/Tires and Capacities

Each of the Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 models come equipped with 30-inch tires with a square set up (same size tires front and rear). Wolverine RMAX4 1000 models have slightly smaller 29-inch tires in a traditional staggered set up (narrow tires up front).

RMAX2 1000 XT-R and LE will rely on Maxxis Carnivore tires, while RMAX4 1000 XT-R and LE models benefit from Yamaha-exclusive Maxxis Carnage meats. Standard models will sport GBC Dirt Commander tires on the RMAX4 and GBC Dirt Commander 2 radials on the RMAX2.

As for wheels, every 2021 Yamaha RMAX2 1000 and RMAX4 1000 will have their tires wrapped around 14-inch aluminum wheels, which Yamaha says are specifically designed for each model.

Every Wolverine RMAX model has a bed designed to carry up to 600 pounds, while towing capacity is a stout 2000 pounds via a standard two-inch receiver hitch. The Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 benefits from a hydraulic piston-assist dump bed, while the RMAX4 1000 features easy to stow full-size rear seats to expand the cargo room or passenger capacity when needed. Steel tie-down points are installed in every RMAX model.

Suspension and Measurements

Helping to control the Wolverine are FOX 2.0 QS3 shocks mounted to wide-arm A-arms. The Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 10000 offers up a class-leading 14.2 inches of front suspension travel and 16.9 inches out back, while the RMAX4 1000 doles out 14.2 inches of front travel and 13.3 in the rear.

Those FOX 2.0 QS3 shocks are designed to be easy to adjust and each comes with three different settings. Switching between shock settings can quickly be done without tools.

Taking things to the next level are the LE models, which boasts FOX iQS technology. This puts suspension damping control right in the cockpit, so the driver can make adjustments without ever unbuckling their seatbelt. Adjustments are made with a three-way rocker switch on the dashboard and those settings are controlled by a Bosch ECU and IP67-rated components.

All RMAX models share the same 64-inch width. The Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 has a wheelbase of 86.7 inches, while the RMAX4 comes in just 3.5 inches longer. Ground clearance is measured at 13.8 inches on the two-seater and 13.4 inches in the RMAX4.

Doors and Interior

Before you step into seating area, you are greeted by new three-piece front doors with an inner steel structure and inner door handles. The doors come prewired for full Yamaha Genuine Accessory speaker integration.

Driver and passenger(s) will sit down on new seats and strap in with six-position seatbelts. The driver’s seat also has more fore and aft adjustablity to help accommodate the vertically blessed among us.

Additional comfort features include rubber over-molded steering wheel with 17 degrees of tilt adjustment, new soft touch passenger handhold, padded knee areas, and soft center console lid.

Look around the interior and you will also find a blue LED dash meter, sealed console and glove boxes, driver and passenger storage mats, open gate shifter, and two or six cup holders (RMAX2/RMAX4). XT-R and LE models benefit from cut-and-sew seats, rearview center-mount mirror, color-matched interior, blue LED interior floor and center console lighting, and blue LED-backlit On-Command, Headlight, Winch, D-Mode, and iQS switches.

The excellent Yamaha Adventure Pro comes standard on RMAX 1000 XT-R and LE models and offers full in-dash integration. It comes in a lockable housing, but you can easily remove it when you want to take it with you.

Other Yamaha Wolverine RMAX Features

Other notable features on the new Wolverine RMAX models include fully welded steel skid plates, replaceable front plastic skid plate, welded-on rear wheel protectors, LED headlights with 7.6-watt mono-focus low beams and 15.2-watt reflector-type high beams, and integrated LED taillights.

Adding some extra protection is a front bumper with two trailering tie-down points and integrated winch plate. Mounting brackets are in place for an accessory brush guard and accessory pod lights. XT-R models come equipped with a WARN VRX 4500-pound winch already installed and ready to use.

Prices for the 2021 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 start at $19,799 in either Alpine White or Armor Gray, while the RMAX4 starts at $21,299 in Armor Gray. Upgrade to XT-R editions starting at $21,999, while LE models begin at $23,299 and come with all the same features as the XT-R, along with Fox iQS suspension technology and a factory-installed stereo system.

Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 Specs

Engine Type: 999cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Bore x Stroke: 93.0mm×73.5mm

Compression Ratio: 11.2:1

Fuel Delivery: Yamaha Fuel Injection (YFI); dual 48mm throttle bodies

Transmission: Ultramatic V-belt with all-wheel engine braking; L, H, N, R

Final Drive: On-Command 3-way locking differential; 2WD, 4WD, full diff-lock 4WD

Suspension / Front: Independent double wishbone w/anti-sway bar, FOX QS3 piggyback shocks; 14.2-in travel

Suspension / Rear: Independent double wishbone, FOX QS3 piggyback shocks; 16.9-in travel

Brakes / Front: Dual hydraulic disc

Brakes / Rear: Dual hydraulic disc

Tires / Front: AT30 x 10-14 GBC Dirt Commander 2.0

Tires / Rear: AT30 x 10-14 GBC Dirt Commander 2.0

L x W x H: 119.3 in x 66.1 in x 77.8 in

Stance Width: 64 in

Wheelbase: 86.7 in

Turning Radius: 236 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.8 in

Fuel Capacity: 9.2 gal

Wet Weight: 1845.3 lb

Bed Capacity: 600 lb

Towing Capacity: 2000 lb

Warranty: 6 Month (Limited Factory Warranty) – Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty

Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 1000 Specs