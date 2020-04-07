Polaris Allows Consumers To Buy ATVs and UTVs From Home

With much of the world locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic, ATV and UTV manufacturers and dealers are doubtless suffering financially with the loss of business. Polaris, never one to shy away from pushing the envelope when it comes to new ideas, has come up with a way for consumers to buy new Polaris ATVs and UTVs from the comfort of their own homes.

The Polaris Click.Deliver.Ride. program gives customers the ability to work with a local dealer to choose the ATV or UTV they want online or over the phone and complete the purchase from home. The vehicle will then be delivered directly to them.

“At Polaris, we’ve always been grounded in our mission to deliver industry-leading off-road vehicles to customers while supporting our valued dealers,” said Pam Kermisch, Vice President of Marketing for Polaris Off Road. “Over the past few weeks, we have continued to see strong traffic to our website. The Click.Deliver.Ride. program was developed to provide an option for customers interested in making purchases from home.”

The Click.Deliver.Ride. program is only offered for a limited time at participating Polaris dealers. Visit https://offroad.polaris.com/en-us/click-deliverride/ for more information.