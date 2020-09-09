A trimmed down 2021 Arctic Cat ATV and UTV lineup has been revealed with Alterra ATVs, Prowler Utility UTVs and Wildcat Sport UTVs.

“For the 2021 model year, Arctic Cat has simplified its product lineup, with a sharp focus on offering high-performance side-by-sides and ATVs across the most popular product classes and categories in the powersports industry,” said Craig Kennedy, Vice President, Arctic Cat for Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. “For work and play, our 2021 Alterra, Wildcat and Prowler lineup, and the models’ accompanying customization kits, provide riders with the power, versatility and value they need and expect from their side-by-side and ATV.”

The entirely of the 2020 Arctic Cat lineup is made up of 10 base vehicles – six Alterra ATVs, three Prowler Utility UTVs and a single Wildcat XX Sport UTV. However, Arctic Cat is giving consumers an opportunity to differentiate these machines further with different customization kits.

Below we will look at each of the 2021 Arctic Cat offerings and the available customization kits you can choose from.

2021 Arctic Cat Alterra Family

When it comes to the Alterra ATV lineup, we are starting in the middle with the Alterra 450, as Cat calls the 400-500cc segment the heart of the ATV Market. The Alterra 450 features a revises transmission designed for improved durability. Other features include on-the-fly 2WD/4WD, dual A-arm front and rear suspension (with 7.0 inches of travel), two-inch receiver hitch, and a single-cylinder, 443cc electronic fuel-injected engine. The Alterra 450 offers up 10 inches of ground clearance, 75-pound front rack capacity, 150-pound rear rack capacity, 1050-pound towing capacity, and an overall weight of 650 pounds. It is available in either March Green or Earth Blue. The only available upgrade package is the Alpine Kit (53-inch steel blade plow, winch, and hand/thumb warmers). Prices start at $6,099.

Move up to the Alterra 570 EPS for a more powerful 545c single-cylinder engine, electronic power steering, 10 inches of front and rear suspension travel, 11 inches of ground clearance, and a total weight of 699 pounds. Color options are Earth Blue and Dynamic Charcoal. Available packages include the Enforcer Kit (front/rear bumpers and handguards) and the Alpine Kit (66-inch steel blade plow, winch, and hand/thumb warmers).

Arctic Cat’s flagship ATV is the Alterra 700, which relies on a 695cc single-cylinder engine, 10 inches of suspension travel, adjustable front shocks, 11 inches of ground clearance, 1050-pound towing capacity, 52-inch wheelbase, steel racks, and comes dressed in Earth Blue. You can upgrade the Alterra 700 with the Alpine Kit (66-inch steel blade plow, winch, and hand/thumb warmers). Prices start at $10,649.

Two-up fans can look to the Alterra TRV 700 EPS, which shares the same 695cc engine as the Alterra 700, along with seating for a second passenger, electronic locking 4WD, power steering, and a longer 58-inch wheelbase. Available in Earth Blue, you an also add the Alpine Kit to the TRV 700 EPS. Prices start at $9.999.

Designed for new riders or those of us on a tighter budget, the Alterra 300 features a 270cc engine, 2WD drive system, 150 pounds of front/rear rack capacity, double A-arm front suspension, swingarm rear suspension, 5.7 inches of suspension travel front and rear, and 500-pound towing capacity. The Alterra 300 comes in Earth Blue and prices start at $4,399.

Arctic Cat build the Alterra 90 for youth riders (10 years and older) who want to ride with mom and dad. This machine features a 90cc engine, 2WD drive system, automatic CVT transmission with Neutral and Reverse, self-cleaning hydraulic rear disc brakes, dual headlights and taillights, and parent-adjustable throttle/speed limiter. The Alterra 90 comes in Earth blue and prices start at $3,199.

2021 Arctic Cat Prowler Family

The 2021 Arctic Cat Prowler lineup starts with the Prowler 500. Features include a 443cc single-cylinder engine, 1500-pound towing capacity, 500-pound cargo bed capacity, compact 72-inch wheelbase, 54.6-inch width, dual A-arm front and rear suspension with 7.5 inches of travel, and three-point seatbelts. Available in either Marsh Green or Earth Blue, you can upgrade the Prowler 500 with one of four customization kits: Adventure Kit (hard top, windshield, rearview mirror, rear panel), Enforcer Kit (winch mount, winch kit, front/rear bumpers), Protection Plus Kit (hard door kit, hard top, windshield, rearview mirror, rear panel), and Winter Kit (winch mount, winch kit, pushframe and mount kit, 66-inch steel plow blade).

Cat takes things up a notch with the Prowler Pro, which relies on an 812cc three-cylinder engine that produces a claimed 50 horsepower and 48 lb-ft of torque. Other features include a 2000-pound towing capacity, 10 inches of front suspension travel, 9.5 inches of rear suspension travel, 10.75 inches of ground clearance, 1000-pound cargo bed, 4500-pound Warn winch, roof, doors, and seating for three. Available in either Earth Blue or Atomic Copper, yuou can upgrade to the Adventure Kit (rearview mirror, windshield, rear window), Protection Plus Kit (hard doors, rearview mirror, windshield, rear window), or Winter Kit (plow push frame and frame mount, 72-inch steel plow blade).

If you need to be able to carry more people, the Prowler Pro Crew is Cat’s two-row UTV offering. Features are largely the same as the Prowler Pro, along with a longer 118.5-inch wheelbase, six-passenger bench seating, and standard 75-amp alternator. You can pick up the Prowler Pro Crew in Earth Blue or Atomic Copper.

2021 Arctic Wildcat XX

The Wildcat family has been slimmed down to a single machine for 2021 – the Wildcat XX. Featuring a 998cc inline triple that produces 130 horsepower, the Wildcat XX is designed specifically for sport performance. Features include 18 inches of front and rear travel, 14 inches of ground clearance, class-leading 300-pound bed capacity, and premium Fox 2.5 Podium QS3 shocks with bottom-out control. The Wildcat XX comes dressed in Dynamic Charcoal/Red or White/Medium Green and you can upgrade to the Adventure Kit (hard top, windshield, rear panel, rearview mirror), Enforcer Kit (front bumper, rear bumper, side rails), or Discover Kit (kick panel bags, shoulder bags, spare tire holder, 36-inch LED light bar). Prices start at $19,999.