2021 Honda FourTrax Recon and TRX250X Unveiled

The 2021 Honda FourTrax Recon Utility ATV and TRX250X Sport ATV have been released. The Recon gets some styling updates and both ATVs have new color options.

Check out the press release from American Honda below for more information:

Honda’s 250-class ATVs Announced for 2021

American Honda revealed today the 2021 versions of its smallest ATVs—the FourTrax® Recon® multipurpose model and TRX®250X sport model. The Recon has received a number of styling upgrades and is offered in new Active Yellow and Beige colors, while the TRX250X is offered in new Reactor Blue and Magenta options. Both are also still available in Red, and both are nimble, light and easy to transport, while still offering exceptional performance.

“Honda continues its role as the manufacturer of the most popular small-bore ATVs, and that’s thanks to capable models like the FourTrax Recon and TRX250X,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Advertising, Experiential and Sports at American Honda. “Across the country, these 250-class models demonstrate on a daily basis that impressive capability is possible even in lightweight vehicles that have a small footprint.”

The 2021 Honda FourTrax Recon and TRX250X will be in dealers in May.

FourTrax Recon

With refreshed styling, Honda’s smallest, most maneuverable multipurpose ATV is a bigger value than ever for 2021. Updates to the fenders, front grille and headlights give the FourTrax Recon a classy new look, while the reliable, efficient, air-cooled 229cc engine has ample power and torque. A swingarm system and single shock handle rear-suspension duties, and cargo can be hauled on steel front and rear racks. Available in both manual foot-shift and ESP® push-button shift versions, the Recon is ready for hard work or fun trail rides.

Colors: Red; Active Yellow; Beige

MSRP FourTrax Recon: $4,299 FourTrax Recon ES: $4,549



TRX250X

Proving that sporty ATVs can be both approachable and fun, Honda’s reliable, user-friendly TRX250X is also affordable and off-road capable. The SportClutch™ eliminates concerns about stalling, but it can also be manually overridden when desired. The engine delivers smooth torque across the entire rev range, while the chassis combines agile cornering characteristics and predictable handling over a wide variety of terrain types. Suspension comprises an independent double-wishbone design in front and a single-shock swingarm setup in back, delivering a smooth ride even when tackling rough off-road obstacles. Up-and-coming riders will love the TRX250X’s usable nature, but the machine is still a ripper with a more experienced rider at the helm.