2021 John Deere Gator Lineup Unveiled

The 2021 John Deere Gator utility vehicle lineup has been unveiled and while the vehicles will look familiar, Deere has made some key changes designed to improve the driving experience. Check out the press release below for more information.

Updated Gator Utility Vehicles are Easier to Operate and Provide Improved Control

Model Year 2021 John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles include new automotive-like features for easier operation and improved operator control

Product line updates include improved transmission controls, enhanced digital displays, easier gear shifting and refined power steering

Updated units provide instant engagement of 4-wheel drive and differential lock through a simple flip of a switch

Cary, N.C. (Sept. 1, 2020) – Utility vehicle owners need dependable, durable and easy-to-use vehicles to get the job done on the farm, ranch or yard. To address this need, John Deere is updating its legendary line of Gator™ Utility Vehicles (UVs). Operators will find the updated units include new automotive-like features that make the vehicles easier to operate and provide improved control in a variety of terrain.

When operators take a seat in a new Model Year ‘21 Gator Utility vehicle, the first thing they’ll notice is the improved instrument cluster on the dashboard. The new instrument cluster provides more information at a glance, including gear position, fuel level, differential lock, and on some models, an RPM readout and service interval indicator.

Updated John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles, including the HPX Work Series, Mid-Size XUVs, and Full-Size XUVs, offer an integrated park position and improved shift pattern for easier operation and a more automotive-like feel. The updated units also feature instant four-wheel drive that’s easily engaged with the flip of a switch to power through tough conditions and provide more control when going downhill.

Operators will also appreciate the upgraded automotive-style power steering on the Gator XUV M and R models, which provide smoother steering and better control on all terrains.

“For 2021, we took a look at our Gator line-up and made improvements to the transmission controls, digital displays, gear positions and power steering,” said Mark Davey, John Deere marketing manager. “Customers will find that our updated units are easier to shift and control, provide instant engagement of 4-wheel drive and differential lock, and provide more information on the dashboard.”

The versatility of these vehicles is enhanced by a full range of over 100 attachments, including sprayers, snow blades and winches to help get any job done. The units are available in green, olive and new for model-year ’21, TrueTimber® camo.

For more information about John Deere and its line of Gator Utility Vehicles, visit the John Deere website, or your local John Deere Dealer.