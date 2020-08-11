2021 Polaris Ranger, RZR and General Lineup Unveiled

The cover has been taken off 2021 Polaris Ranger, RZR and General lineups, which include a host of upgrades designed to improve the driving experience. Check out the press release below to learn more. You can also click here to read about the brand new 2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (August 11, 2020) – On the heels of the strongest quarter of consumer demand in its 66-year history, Polaris Off Road continues to demonstrate why it’s the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation with its 2021 model year lineup. Unveiled today, the latest lineup boasts best-in-class products that resonate across the spectrum of riders, from the novice to the expert and everyone in between, who are looking to do more in the outdoors.

With design philosophy that starts and ends with the rider, highlights from Polaris’ newest model year lineup include:

Enhanced quality and improved rider-inspired features are on display throughout the 2021 lineup from RANGER taking strength, comfort and capability to the next level, to the latest RZR XP Turbo and Turbo S bringing more technology and style for an untouchable riding experience while enabling riders to stand out from the pack

Purpose-built models designed and tested to meet the needs of specific riders, including the new GENERAL XP 1000 Pursuit Edition for avid hunters and the first-ever RANGER XP 1000 Trail Boss for riders that work or play in demanding terrains, both offering new premium features and quality upgrades

“When it comes to driving product innovation, we are always listening to our riders and our dealers, and that has never been more evident than with this year’s lineup, featuring rider-inspired upgrades across all brands,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “We are relentlessly committed to elevating the off-road lifestyle for riders of all backgrounds and experience levels by delivering the best and most advanced off-road vehicles, whether for work, adventure or play.”

For decades, Polaris Off Road has defined – and redefined – the industry, refusing to settle for status quo. The 2021 lineup is packed with premium features, including enhanced audio and expanded RIDE COMMAND integration on more models than ever before. All four brands were evaluated from top to bottom with innovations made to increase durability and provide premium customization options with expanded accessory offerings.

To find more information about the 2021 model year Polaris Off Road lineup, see below and visit Polaris.com/ORV2021.

2021 Polaris RANGER

2021 RANGER XP 1000 Trail Boss – Starting at $18,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Trail Boss – Starting at $20,499 U.S. MSRP

2021 RANGER XP 1000 Northstar Ultimate- Starting at $26,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Northstar Ultimate – Starting at $29,699 U.S. MSRP

2021 RANGER XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss- Starting at $28,499 U.S. MSRP

2021 RANGER CREW XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss – Starting at $31,199 U.S. MSRP

Polaris RANGER has been the top choice of farmers, ranchers, hunters, homesteaders and rec enthusiasts for more than a decade. It’s known and valued for its unmatched strength, comfort and capability, and the more RANGER delivers, the more riders ask for the next level. Today, the No.1-selling utility side-by-side, has expanded its offering to include the first-ever RANGER XP 1000 Trail Boss and RANGER XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss. To further elevate its already industry-leading lineup, RANGER has introduced significant quality and feature upgrades across RANGER 1000, XP 1000 and XP 1000 Northstar models.

“With more than one-million RANGER owners and counting, it’s our responsibility to continue innovating and expanding on our commitment to deliver the industry’s hardest working, smoothest riding UTVs,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “We’re bringing improvements across this year’s lineup that are a direct reflection of our owners and further raise the bar for utility side-by-sides.”

The 2021 RANGER lineup is packed with rider-inspired quality upgrades, new premium features and purpose-built limited editions that make it the strongest, most capable and most comfortable RANGER lineup ever. Highlights include:

Upgraded Clutching – All 2021 RANGER XP 1000 models feature upgraded clutch componentry for 50 percent more durability. Spend more time riding and less time on maintenance with an industry-leading 6,000-mile clutch service interval (three-times longer than the 2020 model year).

– All 2021 RANGER XP 1000 models feature upgraded clutch componentry for 50 percent more durability. Spend more time riding and less time on maintenance with an industry-leading 6,000-mile clutch service interval (three-times longer than the 2020 model year). Stronger Front Drive – Polaris has increased front-drive strength by 30 percent on all 2021 RANGER 1000 and XP 1000 models for improved durability. The chassis itself has also been redesigned around the new isolated front drive, making it 15 percent stronger, and suspension durability has been increased by 50 percent so that riders can work and play harder knowing RANGER is up to the task.

– Polaris has increased front-drive strength by 30 percent on all 2021 RANGER 1000 and XP 1000 models for improved durability. The chassis itself has also been redesigned around the new isolated front drive, making it 15 percent stronger, and suspension durability has been increased by 50 percent so that riders can work and play harder knowing RANGER is up to the task. Striking LED Headlights – Standard on Trail Boss and Northstar Ultimate models, LED headlights are also now included in the RIDE COMMAND package on RANGER XP 1000. Extend the day of work or recreation with 90 percent more output than halogens – the most in the industry – for better visibility in low-light conditions.

– Standard on Trail Boss and Northstar Ultimate models, LED headlights are also now included in the RIDE COMMAND package on RANGER XP 1000. Extend the day of work or recreation with 90 percent more output than halogens – the most in the industry – for better visibility in low-light conditions. 29-inch Maxxis® Tires – Trail Boss and Northstar Ultimate models also feature new 29-inch tires, providing more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability to tackle tough tasks and trails.

– Trail Boss and Northstar Ultimate models also feature new 29-inch tires, providing more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability to tackle tough tasks and trails. 14-inch Aluminum Wheels – Look good while on the job or on the go with new 14-inch aluminum wheels featuring a machined face for eye-catching style, now standard on all RANGER XP 1000 models for 2021.

– Look good while on the job or on the go with new 14-inch aluminum wheels featuring a machined face for eye-catching style, now standard on all RANGER XP 1000 models for 2021. Battery Charging Port – All 2021 RANGER 1000 and XP 1000 models now include a battery charging port easily accessible in the dash to keep the machine ready for work or play regardless of how long it sits in between rides.

– All 2021 RANGER 1000 and XP 1000 models now include a battery charging port easily accessible in the dash to keep the machine ready for work or play regardless of how long it sits in between rides. New Accessories – The bold new LED headlights are also available as an accessory upgrade kit for RANGER XP 1000 models, and the kit is compatible with prior model years. Polaris is also offering a geofencing kit for RANGER 1000, enhancing vehicle controllability with speed control down to 4 MPH and the ability to set operating boundaries.

– The bold new LED headlights are also available as an accessory upgrade kit for RANGER XP 1000 models, and the kit is compatible with prior model years. Polaris is also offering a geofencing kit for RANGER 1000, enhancing vehicle controllability with speed control down to 4 MPH and the ability to set operating boundaries. Premium Colors and Graphics – Polaris RANGER introduced new, premium colors and graphics throughout the 2021 lineup, offering new options for riders looking to upgrade their style.

For riders that simply need more from their utility side-by-side, the first-ever, purpose-built RANGER XP 1000 Trail Boss and RANGER XP 1000 Northstar Trail Boss take capability to the next level. Available in three-seat and CREW models, the Trail Boss limited edition brings more premium features and big work and play capability for riders operating in demanding terrains. Standard equipment includes larger, 29-inch Maxxis® tires while high-clearance arched A-arms and self-leveling rear suspension make the most of the class-leading 14-inches of ground clearance, even when fully loaded. For added confidence on hilly terrain, active descent control (ADC) also comes standard. All four wheels engage for maximum traction and control on descents. To round out the list, striking LED headlights improve visibility and add premium style.

The RANGER XP 1000 High Lifter Edition, RANGER XP 1000 Texas Edition and highly-popular RANGER XP 1000 Northstar also receive notable upgrades for 2021. The High Lifter Edition gets 30-inch Outlaw 2 tires for more mud-churning capability and style. The new, larger tires bring ground clearance to a towering 15 inches for increased capability to ride in deeper mud. Polaris also improved draining on the standard, premium half doors and added bold color accents to the interior. The Texas Edition gets larger, 29-inch Maxxis® tires, LED headlights, more premium color, graphics and Texas Edition badging to take style to the next level. On the Northstar Edition, Polaris improved cab-sealing and door fitment for better protection from the elements, enhancing rider comfort. Inside the cab, both Premium and Ultimate trims now feature signature Northstar seat embroidery for an ultra-premium look. Additionally, to raise the bar on capability and style, Northstar Ultimate now receives 29-inch Maxxis® tires and LED headlights as standard equipment.

To learn more about the first-ever RANGER XP 1000 Trail Boss or other 2021 RANGER models, visit Polaris.com/RANGER.

2021 Polaris RZR

2021 RZR XP Turbo – Starting at $19,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 RZR XP 4 Turbo – Starting at $22,699 U.S. MSRP

2021 RZR Pro XP – Starting at $22,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 RZR Pro XP 4 – Starting at $25,699 U.S. MSRP

2021 RZR Turbo S – Starting at $22,499 U.S. MSRP

2021 RZR Turbo S 4 – Starting at $25,199 U.S. MSRP

2021 RZR Turbo S Lifted Lime LE – Starting at $28,399 U.S. MSRP

2021 RZR Turbo S 4 Lifted Lime LE – Starting at $31,299 U.S. MSRP

Polaris RZR pioneered the performance side-by-side category. Known for its unmatched performance, and rider-centric vehicle design, RZR has established itself as the top choice of rec enthusiasts for more than a decade. It continues to lead the sport it created by delivering category-defining innovation and technology, such as its DYNAMIX active suspension that adjusts on the fly and its industry-exclusive RIDE COMMAND technology. Today, the No.1-selling performance side-by-side, has launched new and improved features on the RZR Pro XP, RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S models, giving outdoor enthusiasts even more confidence to conquer challenging terrain.

“RZR is designed, engineered and built for enthusiasts that love to ride,” said Steve Kemp, Vice President of RZR, Polaris. “We put the consumer at the center of everything we do to ensure we’re continually improving the riding experience, and that is reflected in the improvements we’re bringing for 2021.”

The model year 2021 RZR lineup adds rider-inspired features including enhanced technology and new vehicle trim features to the RZR Pro XP models. The 2021 RZR XP Turbo and RZR Turbo S lineup leverages the benefits of the Pro XP’s clutch design, providing an optimized geometry that pulls in more airflow to keep the belt cooler. Coupled with improved clutch alignment, the result is less wear and tear of the belt, which extends belt life.

New to the lineup, the 2021 RZR Turbo S Lifted Lime Limited Edition was added to deliver fresh style for riders looking to stand out and is packed with technology features to deliver an elevated ride experience. It has a premium paint scheme, DYNAMIX Active Suspension, RIDE COMMAND 7-inch display, factory audio, LED accent lights and LED headlights, lower doors and an aluminum roof. Beyond this limited edition, 2021 RZR models get new, unique colors and graphics to help riders stand out on the trails.

Upgrades to the 2021 RZR Pro XP and RZR Pro XP 4 lineup include the following:

Enhanced Audio – Through the brand’s partnership with Rockford Fosgate®, the leader in UTV audio, RZR continues to elevate the first factory-integrated off-road audio system and are redefining the limits of what is possible. The Rockford Fosgate® audio system has 2.5-times greater volume output, better bass tune and better sound quality at higher volumes, amplifying the soundtrack to RZR adventures.

– Through the brand’s partnership with Rockford Fosgate®, the leader in UTV audio, RZR continues to elevate the first factory-integrated off-road audio system and are redefining the limits of what is possible. The Rockford Fosgate® audio system has 2.5-times greater volume output, better bass tune and better sound quality at higher volumes, amplifying the soundtrack to RZR adventures. RIDE COMMAND – Polaris RIDE COMMAND continues to lead the way in innovation, introducing configurable gauges and the new Follow Mode function on Group Ride. By selecting the leader of a ride group, this new feature allows riders to leave a track on the map that can be followed by others.

– Polaris RIDE COMMAND continues to lead the way in innovation, introducing configurable gauges and the new Follow Mode function on Group Ride. By selecting the leader of a ride group, this new feature allows riders to leave a track on the map that can be followed by others. Trims – With the increasing popularity of RIDE COMMAND, the Pro XP Premium trim will now come with RIDE COMMAND with integrated 7-inch touch display and Rockford Fosgate® audio for 2021.

– With the increasing popularity of RIDE COMMAND, the Pro XP Premium trim will now come with RIDE COMMAND with integrated 7-inch touch display and Rockford Fosgate® audio for 2021. Engine Air Intake – Material used for the engine intake is now blow molded, resulting in improved durability at higher temperatures, ultimately unlocking the ability to go full throttle longer.

– Material used for the engine intake is now blow molded, resulting in improved durability at higher temperatures, ultimately unlocking the ability to go full throttle longer. Rear Shock Guards – Improved rear shock guards now feature sides that index to the shock to help avoid rotation.

– Improved rear shock guards now feature sides that index to the shock to help avoid rotation. Lightweight Wheels – New wheels that are 18 percent lighter allow for increased agility to conquer the world’s most challenging trails.

– New wheels that are 18 percent lighter allow for increased agility to conquer the world’s most challenging trails. Design – Improved clutch alignment and resulting shift effort, along with door latch bumper updates, result in less rattle while driving.

Improved clutch alignment and resulting shift effort, along with door latch bumper updates, result in less rattle while driving. Tender Springs – Updated rear tender springs were built to last longer and improve suspension performance, creating a smoother riding experience. This upgrade is exclusive to the RZR Pro XP.

– Updated rear tender springs were built to last longer and improve suspension performance, creating a smoother riding experience. This upgrade is exclusive to the RZR Pro XP. New Accessories – Customize Pro XP further with 20 additional accessories, including the RIGID® Chase Light with eleven selectable modes and new doors and windshields for more cab options to boost rider comfort.

In addition to the above upgrades, all model year 2021 RZR models—except for the RZR 570—come standard with a new in-dash trickle charge port adapter. This allows a trickle charger to be connected to the vehicle, creating an easier, safer and more reliable way to maintain each battery while in storage, during the off-season or during long periods of inactivity.

To learn more about the 2021 RZR lineup, visit Polaris.com/RZR.

2021 Polaris GENERAL

2021 GENERAL XP 1000 Pursuit Edition – Starting at $23,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 GENERAL XP 4 1000 Pursuit Edition – Starting at $25,999 U.S. MSRP

Since its introduction in model year 2016, Polaris GENERAL has established itself as the leader of the crossover segment. With its unstoppable performance, unmatched comfort and unrivaled versatility, GENERAL is the perfect no-compromise solution for work, play and everything in between. For 2021, the No.1-selling crossover side-by-side has added to its lineup with the first-ever GENERAL XP 1000 Pursuit Edition. Available in two- and four-seat models, the Pursuit Edition is purpose-built to transport avid hunters and their gear to remote locations and haul their trophy back to camp.

“GENERAL is engineered to be the ultimate side-by-side for outdoor adventurers, and the new GENERAL XP 1000 Pursuit Edition is targeted at hunters looking to elevate their game,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “We’re excited to deliver the ultimate hunt machine and other key upgrades to the GENERAL lineup for 2021.”

The Pursuit Edition is built on the GENERAL XP 1000 platform with added features and style that hunt enthusiasts need and demand. The new Lock & Ride Rear Bed Storage Rack is perfect for packing out big game. It provides two levels of storage and is built to fit a Polaris Northstar cooler in the cargo box while the upper rack carries up to 50 pounds of gear. A Kolpin Stronghold Gun Boot makes it easy to pack away a firearm. Additionally, when heading out or back in low-light conditions, hunters will appreciate the 11-inch Pro Armor light bar mounted to the color-matched front bumper. To complete the package, the Pursuit Edition features the perfect blend of Polaris Pursuit Camo on Stealth Black, Stealth Green and Military Tan graphics with custom seats.

The 2021 GENERAL lineup also brings an eye-catching, painted hood design to GENERAL 1000 Deluxe and GENERAL XP 1000 Deluxe across both two- and four-seat models. Additional rider-inspired upgrades include the following:

RIDE COMMAND – For the 2021 model year, RIDE COMMAND enhancements include a fully configurable gauge screen plus more accessible points of interest (POI) such as gas stations, restaurants and hotels. Additional improvements include the innovative Follow Mode that lets the group leader leave a digital track for others to follow.

– For the 2021 model year, RIDE COMMAND enhancements include a fully configurable gauge screen plus more accessible points of interest (POI) such as gas stations, restaurants and hotels. Additional improvements include the innovative Follow Mode that lets the group leader leave a digital track for others to follow. New Accessories – The new Lock & Ride Rear Bed Storage Rack featured on the GENERAL XP 1000 Pursuit Edition will also be available as an accessory for 2021. Other new accessory offerings include a Lock & Ride fixed glass windshield and track mount kits for GENERAL XP 1000 models.

– The new Lock & Ride Rear Bed Storage Rack featured on the GENERAL XP 1000 Pursuit Edition will also be available as an accessory for 2021. Other new accessory offerings include a Lock & Ride fixed glass windshield and track mount kits for GENERAL XP 1000 models. Premium Colors, Graphics and Finishes – New premium color options including Burgundy Metallic, Ghost Grey, Matte Military Tan and Super Graphite are now available. Additionally, all models receive upgraded, semi-perforated seating surfaces for 2021.

To learn more about the first-ever GENERAL XP 1000 Pursuit Edition or other 2021 GENERAL models, visit Polaris.com/GENERAL.