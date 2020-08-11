2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 and 450 H.O. Unveiled: Everything You Need To Know

The 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 and 450 H.O. have been completely redesigned and come loaded from the factory with improved performance and new features. The end user will benefit from improved towing capacity, more ground clearance, stronger racks, improved braking, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to push Sportsman into the future with the all-new 450 H.O. and 570 platform, taking our best-selling ATV lineup to the next level,” says Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road.

The changes will be felt across the entire 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 and 450 H.O. lineups, which includes eight different models.

2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. – Starting at $6,399 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS – Starting at $7,299 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 – Starting at $6,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 EPS – Starting at $7,999 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Premium – Starting at $8,399 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Hunter Edition – Starting at $10,299 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail LE – Starting at $9,499 U.S. MSRP

2021 Sportsman 570 Utility HD LE – Starting at $8,649 U.S. MSRP

2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 and 450 H.O. Upgrades

More Towing and Clearance – The new Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 boast increased towing capacity of 1,350 pounds (previously 1,225 pounds) and ground clearance of 11.5-inches (previously 10.5-inches on 450 H.O. and 11-inches on 570).

More Powerful Battery – A larger, more powerful battery delivers 78 percent more cold-cranking amps for reliable and confident starting along with added ability to power accessories. The battery has been relocated underneath the front rack, providing easy access for maintenance, and a battery charging port is located on the pod.

Larger, More Durable Tires – Upgraded 6-ply, 25-inch tires come standard on all models (previously 24-inch, 4-ply on the 450 H.O. and 25-inch, 4-ply on the 570) and provide increased ground clearance and puncture resistance.

Stronger Racks – All 2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 models include steel front rack extenders as standard equipment, increasing strength and tie-down options for more versatility when hauling.

Upgraded Engine Braking and Clutching – Polaris has improved the engine braking system (EBS) on applicable models for 2021. According to Polaris, this helps deliver a smoother, more controlled riding experience whether operating on hilly or flat terrain. Clutching on EBS-equipped models also receives an upgrade for smooth engagement at low speeds.

Intuitive and Easy Operation – One-touch, True On-Demand all-wheel drive, in-line shifting and single-lever braking live on for the simplest, most effective user control. The ATVs are also pre-wired for easy winch, plow, and hand and thumb warmer upgrades.

Consumers can buy both the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 and 450 H.O. with or without electronic power steering (EPS). The Sportsman 570 is also offered in a Premium trim with upgraded wheels and paint. For hunt enthusiasts, the 570 Hunter Edition adds features such as Pursuit Camo, hand and thumb warmers, a Kolpin Gun Boot, Rhino Grips and more. Additionally, Utility and Trail packages are available on select models, providing what Polaris calls added versatility for work or play. Riders that need even more out of their ATV can choose from the new Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail Limited Edition or the Sportsman 570 Utility HD Limited Edition – both available exclusively through pre-order.

The 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail boasts LED headlights, including the steerable pod light, painted springs, a Polaris HD 2,500-pound winch, dual arched A-arms, 14-inch aluminum wheels and 26-inch Duro tires. The Sportsman 570 Utility HD comes standard with driveshaft seals, heavy-duty bearings, front bumper with an integrated front hitch, front and rear utility racks, a switched rear power port and scratch resistant paint.

Both the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Ultimate Trail and Utility HD Limited Edition models also benefit from Ride Control with low-effort throttle, three-mode drive control, geofencing and speed limiting capabilities, allowing owners to set speed inside and outside of areas to benefit new riders or ensure lower speeds for dust enforcement. According to Polaris, Speed limiting makes tasks like spraying, fertilizing, and seeding easier, with less fatigue for the rider.

Polaris is also offering 24 all-new accessories for the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. and 570 models. These Polaris Engineered accessories include:

Rockford Fosgate Audio Storage Box – For the first time within the Sportsman lineup, the 2021 accessory collection will include a Rockford Fosgate audio storage box. This add-on features dual 6-inch speakers that connect via Bluetooth and mounts easily to the rear rack using Lock & Ride technology, so riders can enjoy their favorite songs while on the trails.

– For the first time within the Sportsman lineup, the 2021 accessory collection will include a Rockford Fosgate audio storage box. This add-on features dual 6-inch speakers that connect via Bluetooth and mounts easily to the rear rack using Lock & Ride technology, so riders can enjoy their favorite songs while on the trails. Lock & Ride Storage – Polaris is also taking Sportsman’s class-leading storage capacity even further with new Open Cargo Box, Rear Cooler Box, and Rear Cargo Box accessories that are fully compatible with rack extenders and the new rear utility rack.

– Polaris is also taking Sportsman’s class-leading storage capacity even further with new Open Cargo Box, Rear Cooler Box, and Rear Cargo Box accessories that are fully compatible with rack extenders and the new rear utility rack. Superior Integration – Easy-to-install Polaris HD winch and plow systems help tackle tough chores.

– Easy-to-install Polaris HD winch and plow systems help tackle tough chores. Vehicle and Rider Protection – Handguards, brush guards and improved Lock & Ride windshields ensure a safe and enjoyable ride.

Other 2021 Sportsman Lineup Changes

Additional rider-inspired improvements can be seen throughout the entire 2021 Sportsman lineup. Along with new color options, the Sportsman 850 Premium, XP 1000 and XP 1000 S all come equipped with new pod styling and an in-dash charging port for easy and convenient battery charging, while a premium, factory-installed Trail package is optional. For more reliable and confident starting, Sportsman Touring 570, Touring 570 Premium, Touring 850 and Touring XP 1000 models all receive a new 220 CCA Battery with 16 percent more cold-cranking amps. The Sportsman High Lifter Edition gets a new Ghost Grey color and new digital gauges, while the Sportsman XP 1000 Hunter Edition features new LED pod styling and in-dash battery charging port.

Visit Polaris.com/ATV for more information.