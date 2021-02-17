Brand New 2021 Can-Am Commander Family Unveiled

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have a new Sport-Utility UTV from BRP with the 2021 Can-Am Commander family.

Fast Facts Base MSRP: $16,399 L x W x H: 128.2" x 62" x 71.5" Wheelbase: 90.6" Ground Clearance: 12.5" Towing Capacity: 2000 LBS

The original Can-Am Commander was released back in 2010 as was the brand’s first ever Side-by-Side vehicle. Of course, Can-Am expanded that segment with its sport Maverick and work-focused Defender families, but the Commander has remained largely unchanged since its introduction. That all changes now, as the 2021 Can-Am Commander is basically a new vehicle from the ground up.

What’s New?

The first thing that stands out when comparing the new and old Commander is much more aggressive styling. The new 2021 Can-Am Commander look meaner and longer and the numbers definitely back up the latter.

Whereas the outgoing model had a compact wheelbase of 75.8 inches, the new 2021 Can-Am Commander DPS (two-seat base model version) stretches out almost 15 more inches with a 90.6-inch wheelbase.

Other measurable differences include more ground clearance (12.5 inches vs 11.0 inches) an overall length of 128.2 inches (vs. 118.3 inches), and a hair more width at 62 inches (vs 61.2 inches).

As for capabilities, the 2021 Commander can tow up to 2000 pounds (500 more than the outgoing model), and hold up to 600 pounds in the cargo bed.

Powering the entire 2021 Can-Am Commander family is a 976cc Rotax V-Twin that delivers a claimed 100 horsepower – an 8hp gain over the 2020 model.

As you probably expected, the price tag of the new Commander has also changed a not insignificant amount. Pricing now starts at $16,399 for the base model Commander DPS 1000R, which is $1800 more than the 2020 Commander DPS 1000R.

Available Models

A total of three different two-seat Commanders are offered for 2021, along with two different Commander MAX four-seat models.

Commander DPS 1000R ($16,399): Base model comes with dynamic power steering, 13 inches of suspension travel, and 27-inch XPS Trail Force tires.

($16,399): Base model comes with dynamic power steering, 13 inches of suspension travel, and 27-inch XPS Trail Force tires. Commander XT 10000R : Can-Am calls this the hunting-focused Commander and it sports 15 inches of suspension travel, 28-inch XPS Trail King tires, 14-inch cast aluminum wheels, 4500-pound winch, XT front bumper, full roof, and 7.6-inch digital display.

: Can-Am calls this the hunting-focused Commander and it sports 15 inches of suspension travel, 28-inch XPS Trail King tires, 14-inch cast aluminum wheels, 4500-pound winch, XT front bumper, full roof, and 7.6-inch digital display. Commander XT-P 1000R : Flagship performance model features 14 inches of suspension travel, 30-inch XPS Hammer Force Tires, 15-inch cast-aluminum beadlock wheels, 4500-pound winch, XT front bumper, full roof, panoramic mirror, 7.6-inch digital display, Smart-Lok front differential, Fox 2.5 Podium Piggyback shocks with QS3 compression adjustment, and LED headlights.

: Flagship performance model features 14 inches of suspension travel, 30-inch XPS Hammer Force Tires, 15-inch cast-aluminum beadlock wheels, 4500-pound winch, XT front bumper, full roof, panoramic mirror, 7.6-inch digital display, Smart-Lok front differential, Fox 2.5 Podium Piggyback shocks with QS3 compression adjustment, and LED headlights. Commander MAX DPS : dynamic power steering, 13 inches of suspension travel, and 27-inch XPS Trail Force tires.

: dynamic power steering, 13 inches of suspension travel, and 27-inch XPS Trail Force tires. Commander MAX XT: 15 inches of suspension travel, 28-inch XPS Trail King tires, 14-inch cast aluminum wheels, 4500-pound winch, XT front bumper, full roof, and 7.6-inch digital display.

We will include the press release below for more information, but it is very light on details. We should learn more in the very near future.

The Ultimate Off-Road Vehicle You’ve Been Waiting for: All-New 2021

Can-Am Commander is Built for Those Who Play Hard and Work Hard

Valcourt, Quebec, Canada, February 17, 2021 – BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) first entered the side-by-side vehicle category in 2010 with the launch of the Can-Am Commander.

Ten years and an incredible number of awards, accolades, and podiums later, the brand is firmly entrenched as a global leader in the off-road vehicle space. And new for 2021, Can-Am is going back to its roots with a completely redesigned Can-Am Commander, built from the rider down to be the ultimate in versatility for those who play hard and work hard.

The all-new Can-Am Commander raises the bar of fun and capability, whether cruising trails, dirt roads, and ranch/farmland with ease, rolling up your sleeves and getting to work, or loading up and going to your favorite hunting or fishing spots. The redesigned vehicle is quieter and more comfortable, it has plenty of power to get the job done, and its enhanced ground clearance means you can take the short way to get wherever it is you’re going.

“The 2021 Can-Am Commander is our most versatile side-by-side vehicle, period,” said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road and Marine Group at BRP. “It is smooth and incredibly fun to drive, yet rugged and very capable. The lineup, built from the rider down, is truly the best of off-road living – designed for an awesome rider experience regardless of use.”

Make it fun, get it done.

The Can-Am Commander is built for longer rides and wider horizons. No matter the trail, terrain or condition, it is designed to be as versatile as you are and tackle it all. There are multiple trims to fit different needs for two or four passengers, and it comes with a wide array of optional features so your machine can be tailored to your every need. And with more than 150 available accessories – many of which using BRP’s proprietary quick-on, quick-off LinQ technology – the Can-Am Commander has all the essentials to perform on every journey that lies ahead or go toe-to-toe with any task.