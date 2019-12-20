Tracker ATV Lineup: History, Features and More

The Tracker ATV lineup is a new addition to the Tracker family, which for years has been all about boats. But a while back Tracker joined forces with Textron (parent company of Arctic Cat) to develop a line of Tracker ATVs and UTVs to be sold at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations under the Tracker Off Road banner.

Tracker Off Road

After 41 years of boating success, Bass Pro and Tracker decided to take recreation to solid ground and introduced Tracker Off Road. The partnership with Textron means Tracker Off Road has years of off-road experience at its fingertips. In fact, the Tracker ATVs are essentially re-branded Arctic Cat Alterra ATVs.

Tracker Off Road also offers upfront pricing on all models, so there is no need to haggle with dealers to get the best price. We will dig into individual pricing shortly, but the entire Tracker ATV lineup is surprisingly affordable – and those prices are the same across the country. And when you buy a new Tracker ATV, you get a VIP Owner’s Discount Card, which offers 10% off leading Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s brands, along with 10% off almost everything else in the store for up to two years.

Finally, all Tracker ATV models are built in the United States and come with a 12-month warranty (18 months for UTVs).

2020 Tracker ATV Lineup

Tracker 90

Based on the Arctic Cat Alterra 90, the Tracker 90 is designed for young riders 12 years old and older. It looks like a full-size ATV, but is sized appropriately for smaller riders. Features include a 90cc four-stroke engine, automatic CVT (continuously variable transmission) with neutral and reverse, electric start with kickstart backup, single A-arm front suspension with 2.8 inches of travel, swing arm rear suspension with 2.9 inches of travel, rear hydraulic disc brakes, adjustable spring preload shocks, front and rear racks, dual headlights and taillights, parent-adjustable throttle/speed limiting governor, and safety flag. Measuring 58.4 inches long and 34.5 inches wide with a 38.4-inch wheelbase, the Tracker 90 is available in red, black or green for $2399. Click here for more information.

Tracker 300

Based on the Arctic Cat Alterra 300, the two-wheel drive Tracker 300 is built around a 270cc single-cylinder engine and makes for a great introductory ATV for just about anybody. Ready to work, the Tracker 300 can tow up to 500 pounds and carry up to 150 pounds combined on its front and rear racks. Other features include automatic CVT with low range, double A-arm front suspension with 5 inches of travel, swingarm rear suspension with 5 inches of travel, and all-wheel hydraulic disc brakes. It measures 73.6 inches long and 41.4 inches wide with a 46.4-inch wheelbase. Available in red, the Tracker 300 sells for $3699. Learn more here.

Tracker 570

Based on the Arctic Cat Alterra 570, it’s hard to think of an ATV that offers better value than the Tracker 570. At the heart of this Tracker ATV is a 545cc single-cylinder engine that produces a claimed 39 horsepower – more than enough for spirited trail riding and some work-focused utility. Features include front and rear independent double A-arm suspension with 10 inches of travel at all four corners, five-way adjustable shocks, 11 inches of ground clearance, 1050 pounds of towing capacity via the two-inch rear hitch receiver, 300 pounds of combined front and rear rack capacity, engine braking, and a Rapid Traction System (RTS) that allows users to shift from 2WD to 4WD while in motion. Available in Red, Black or Green, the Tracker 570 sells for $5799. You can also opt for the Woodsman Edition ($6299), which offers TruTimber Strata camo and a 3000-pound Warn winch. Learn more here.

Tracker 700 EPS

The flagship of the Tracker ATV lineup, the Tracker 700 EPS is based off the Arctic Cat Alterra 700 boasts a 695cc single-cylinder engine that produces 41 horsepower. Outside of the engine and the addition of electronic power steering, the Tracker 700 shares pretty much everything else with the 570 – all for a price of $6999. The Woodsman Edition sells for $$7499 and features TruTimber Stratus camo and a 3000-pond Warn winch. Learn more here.