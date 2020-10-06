New Polaris General XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition Announced

Polaris has just announced a pair of new fully loaded General models – the two- and four-seat 2021 Polaris General XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition.

As the name suggests, these UTVs are based on the General XP 1000 and come loaded from the factory with a host of extras.

Here is a list of what you will find on the new 2021 Polaris General XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition UTVs.

Pro Armor HEXLR Beadlock Wheels

11″ Pro Armor Light Bar

Stitched Race-Inspired Steering Wheel

Custom Seats with Embroidered Badging

Color-Match Low-Profile Sport Bumper

RIDE COMMAND + Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 Audio System

Walker Evans Velocity Series Shocks

30″ Pro Armor Crawler XG Tires

4,500 lb Polaris HD Winch

Poly Sport Roof

Convex Rear-View Mirror

This list of extras is added to the General’s 100-horsepower engine, 13.5 inches of ground clearance, high clearance A-arms, 1500-pound towing capacity, and 600-pound dumping cargo bed.

As for price, the two-seat Polaris General XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition carries an MSRP of $25,999, while the four-seater comes in at $27,999.

Check out the press release below for more information.

MINNEAPOLIS–Since its introduction in 2015, Polaris GENERAL has established itself as the leader of the crossover segment. With its unstoppable performance, unmatched comfort and unrivaled versatility, GENERAL is the ultimate vehicle for off-road adventurers. Further elevating its No.1-selling crossover side-by-side lineup, Polaris today introduced the new Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition. Available in two- and four-seat models, the limited-release Factory Custom Edition adds more style, capability and tech for riders looking to take their off-road adventure to another level.

“With the GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition, we wanted to deliver an off-road experience that can typically only be found with a full-blown custom vehicle,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “This product is another example of our relentless effort to apply direct feedback from our riders to deliver the best vehicles, push the industry forward and, ultimately, elevate the off-road lifestyle.”

Every detail of the new Factory Custom Edition has been purposefully designed to deliver an exclusive, decked-out ride that’s ready to go the second it hits the dirt. Polaris started by giving the limited-edition GENERAL XP 1000 signature looks that are sure to stand out on the trail. It features a premium Matte Titanium Metallic finish and is wrapped in Polaris Blue and Carbon Fiber graphics. Components such as the front bumper, suspension control arms and springs have been powder-coated in Polaris Blue for an even more custom look. The exclusive touches are also carried through the interior with the finest attention to detail. Signature, embroidered badging and color-matched piping have been added to the comfortable, contoured seats, and a new, race-inspired steering wheel features premium, semi-perforated material and contrast stitching.

Anchored by the elite performance and off-road capability of the GENERAL XP 1000, with its 64-inch stance, sport chassis and best-in-class suspension, the Factory Custom Edition enables riders to attack every corner and tackle the toughest trails on the way to their favorite destination. On the ground, meaty 30-inch Pro Armor Crawler tires are wrapped around new Pro Armor HEXLR wheels. The wheels feature color-matched beadlock rings that both look good and keep the tire securely on the wheel when running lower tire pressures for increased traction, allowing riders to confidently take on more technical terrain. Polaris also added a new blacked-out, high-output 11-inch Pro Armor light bar to the front bumper, providing maximum visibility to keep the ride going long after the sun goes down.

The Factory Custom Edition also delivers on tech. Inside the cab, Polaris included its innovative Ride Command technology as standard equipment for an even more exclusive and elevated off-road experience. Riders can stay informed, connected and on course with the 7-inch glove-touch infotainment system, GPS navigation to map and share their journey, Group Ride to track the location of other vehicles and keep the group together, and Follow Mode that lets the group leader leave a digital track for others to follow. In addition, the industry’s only factory-equipped Rockford Fosgate® Stage 4 audio system, comprised of four surround-speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer, delivers a powerful soundtrack with pristine clarity for every epic ride.

The Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition will begin arriving in dealerships late October with U.S. MSRP starting at $25,999 for the two-seat model and $27,999 for those looking to experience the thrill of the adventure together in the four-seat model.