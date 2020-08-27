Yamaha Wolverine RMAX 1000 Teaser + Video

New Wolverine gets a big engine

Last week Yamaha teased an upcoming vehicle, but didn’t really offer any tangible details. That changed today as a new teaser dropped for the Yamaha RMAX 1000 and we are officially excited!

As the name implies, we assume the new Wolverine will be powered by a 1000-class engine. That means it will compete directly with the likes of the Polaris General and Arctic Cat Havoc.

Yamaha Wolverine RMAX Suspension

The teaser video offers a partial look at the suspension of the new Wolverine.

Beyond that, the short video seems to hint that suspension is a highlight of the Yamaha Wolverine RMAX 1000, as you see the vehicle get lifted high in the air (from below) before being dropped as the shot changes.

You also get a little peak at one of the squinting headlights before the name is revealed, followed by the release date of Monday, September 3, 2020.

