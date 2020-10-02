2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Limited and PRO Lone Star Preview

Can-Am has added to its impressive Defender PRO family with a pair of new models – the 2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Limited and Defender PRO Lone Star.

We reviewed the 2020 Can-Am Defender PRO last year and came away very impressed not only with its overall performance, but with its innovative storage solutions. Fortunately, that will carry over to the new models as every Defender PRO comes equipped with a six-foot cargo box, along with a lower storage box area that is accessible from both sides of the vehicle.

Let’s take a look at the two new 2021 Can-Am Defender PRO packages.

2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Limited

Ideal for four-season driving, the 2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Limited features a fully enclosed can with climate control. Can-Am says this is the industry’s first cab HVAC with a long box, which means you can maintain a comfortable temperature year round. Having a cab keeps you out of the elements whether you are plowing a driveway in the winter or working on your property in the middle of summer. It will also make for a quieter driving experience, which is an added bonus if you need to spend long days working with your Defender PRO.

2021 Can-Am Defender PRO Lone Star

Can-Am gives a nod to Texas with the new Defender PRO Lone Star. This package comes standard with Lone Star badging and seats, a heavy-duty front bumper, and an aluminum rock slider.

Both of the new Defender PRO packages come standard with features like a power tilt bed, 4500-pound winch, bolstered seats, signature LED lights, and a 7.6-inch digital display with keypad.

Other shared features include a 976cc Rotax V-Twin engine that produces a claimed 82 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque, Pro-Torque transmission, selectable Turf Mode/2WD/4WD with Visco-Lok QE auto-locking front differential, dynamic power steering, 115.5-inch wheelbase, 1000-pound cargo bed capacity, and 12.5 inches of ground clearance.