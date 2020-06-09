2021 Honda ATV and UTV Lineup Preview

The first wave of the 2021 Honda ATV and UTV lineup has been released and it will look very familiar to the Honda faithful, with both Honda Pioneer UTVs and Honda FourTrax ATVs returning unchanged from the 2020 model year. All of the returning models were built at Honda of South Carolina.

“Honda’s four-wheel lineup has always been about meeting customers’ needs, and the 2021 lineup confirms that,” said Chris Cox, American Honda’s Manager of Experiential Marketing/Public Relations. “Whether it’s tackling a job, having a good time, or a combination of both, our Pioneer and FourTrax models deliver.”

2021 Honda Pioneer 1000

Honda’s Pioneer 1000 is designed for equal parts work and play and features the vaunted dual clutch transmission. The Pioneer 1000 is offered in three-person and five-person layouts, along with Standard, Deluxe and Limited Edition (LE) variations. The LE models come with adjustable FOX Quick Switch 3 shocks and smart technology such as hill-start assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and the i-4WD traction-management system. Prices start at $15,799.

Pioneer 1000-5 LE: Matte Molasses Brown

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Vapor White

Pioneer 1000-5: Red, Olive

Pioneer 1000 LE: Matte Green Metallic

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo®, Red, Reactor Blue

Pioneer 1000: Red, Olive

2021 Honda Pioneer 700

The 2021 Honda Pioneer 700 is a midsize UTV that is a more affordable option than the heavyweight Pioneer 1000. Pioneer 700 models are offered in two- and four-seat versions and are available in Standard and Deluxe iterations. Deluxe models come with painted plastic, aluminum wheels, electric power steering, color-matched suspension springs, and the ability to switch between automatic and manual shifting. Prices start at $10,999.

Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo, Matte Molasses Brown

Pioneer 700-4: Red, Olive

Pioneer 700 Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo, Pearl Red

Pioneer 700: Olive

2021 Honda FourTrax Foreman Rubicon

The 2021 Honda FourTrax Foreman Rubicon features a 518cc engine, independent rear suspension system, utility box, and racks designed to accept Honda Pro-Connect accessories. Versions are available with either a Dual Clutch Transmission or a manual transmission and power steering. DCT versions feature an override that enables manual gear shifting even when in automatic mode. Prices start at $8,699

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo, Matte Molasses Brown

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS: Red, Olive

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon DCT: Red, Olive

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4×4 EPS: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Matte Green Metallic

2021 Honda FourTrax Foreman 4×4

The 2021 Honda FourTrax Foreman 4×4 is available in three iterations – a standard version, another that adds Electric Power Steering and a third that features both EPS and Electric Shifting. Each Foreman is powered by a 518cc engine, swingarm-style rear suspension, and rack system. Prices start at $7,399.

FourTrax Foreman 4×4 ES EPS: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Moose Brown

FourTrax Foreman 4X4 EPS: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Olive

FourTrax Foreman 4×4: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Olive

2021 Honda FourTrax Rancher

The 2021 Honda FourTrax Rancher is offered in a whopping eight different versions that allow you to choose between Independent Rear Suspension or a swingarm-style rear end. Versions with Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission or Electric Shifting feature Honda’s reverse-engagement lever. The Rancher also comes standard with a front utility box that can be reached from the riding position when parked. Prices start at $5,499.

FourTrax Rancher 4×4 AT IRS EPS: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Reactor Blue

FourTrax Rancher 4×4 AT IRS: Red, Olive

FourTrax Rancher 4×4 AT EPS: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Shale Blue

FourTrax Rancher 4×4 EPS: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Olive

FourTrax Rancher 4×4 ES: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Olive

FourTrax Rancher 4×4: Honda Phantom Camo, Red, Olive

FourTrax Rancher ES: Red, Olive

FourTrax Rancher: Red, Olive

2021 Honda FourTrax Rincon

The 2021 Honda FourTrax Rincon is the heavyweight of the Honda ATV family, relying on a 675cc single-cylinder engine and features independent rear suspension three-speed automatic transmission, rugged bodywork, and steel racks. There is only one version available and it comes dressed in red. Prices start at $9,499.