2021 Honda Pioneer 520 Preview

In a bit of surprising news, a new 2021 Honda Pioneer 520 has been released by American Honda and it comes with some significant upgrades over the Pioneer 500.

Fast Facts MSRP: $9,499 Engine: 518cc single cylinder Transmission: 5-speed automatic with paddle shifting LxWxH: 105” x 50” x 71.2” Towing Capacity: 1000 LBS Ground Clearance: 8.5”

“An evolution of the Pioneer 500, the vehicle boasts updates highlighted by a new dump bed that increases its ability to haul loads, welcome news to everyone from hobby farmers to fishing enthusiasts,” Honda says in a release.

While the Pioneer 500 features a rear rack, the new 2021 Honda Pioneer 520’s dump bed measures 25.9 inches x 38.7 inches x 9.8 inches. The tilt bed also features D-ring anchors and cutouts designed to accept buckets, milk crates, wood dividers and cups.

Beyond the back end updates, the Pioneer 520 is built around a 518cc engine – 43cc larger than the Pioneer 500. Honda also made improvements to the suspension, which Honda says is plusher and more comfortable.

“Since its 2015 introduction, Honda’s smallest multipurpose side-by-side has proven that impressive performance is possible even in a compact, nimble package,” said Lee Edmunds, Senior Manager of Powersports Marketing for American Honda. “For 2021, the Pioneer 520 features a larger engine and a dump bed, but it retains the 50-inch width and 73-inch wheelbase that have been so popular. Whether customers are looking for an entry-level side-by-side, stepping up from an ATV, or just seeking a vehicle that can work hard and have fun without taking up a lot of room, the Pioneer 520 should be at the top of their list.”

You will start to see the 2021 Honda Pioneer 520 in dealerships starting in January and it will come in Red, Olive, Reactor Blue or Phantom Camo. MSRP starts at $9,499.

Interestingly, Honda is keeping the Pioneer 500 its lineup as a high-value option for consumers looking for an affordable compact UTV. For the 2021 model year the MSRP on the Pioneer 500 has been dropped to $8,499.