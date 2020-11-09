Honda Talon 1000X-4 Fox Live Valve Driving Experience + Video

We wanted to know how actual owners of the Honda Talon 1000X-4 Fox Live Valve were getting along after their purchase. With the help of Honda, we managed to track down the Clark family in Minnesota and they were kind enough to help us out with a video.

After sending over some camera equipment, the Clark family took their Honda Talon to the Nemadji State Forest OHV trails to provide us with a 360-degree driving experience. We also got some feedback on what features they enjoy the most.

The matriarch of the family is a big fan of taking the Talon into the nearest mud hole, but she also appreciates that her family feels safe when they go out for a drive.

“I love to go mudding on the Honda Talon, but I really enjoy the safety features,” says Roberta Clark. “The roll cage…because I know we’re all going to be safe in that. And the seatbelts, definitely. And the netting…in case you run into any critters.”

Just in case somebody ever finds a mud hole that is a little deeper than expected, the Clark’s Talon has a little extra insurance installed.

“You can see on the front there we’ve got a Warn Axon winch – 4500 pounds…just in case my wife gets a little too crazy and gets us in a big mud hole, which is hard to believe because this four-wheel drive is unbelievable,” said Cameron Clark.

The Talon’s Fox Live Valve suspension system is another feature that has proved to be a big hit with the Clark family

“Very confidence-inspiring suspension,” says Cameron Clark. “The suspension is actually controlled by an ECU – a computer – so it’s automatically adjusting the rebound and dampening, resulting in an ultra, ultra smooth ride.”

Tires are the only thing connecting the Talon to the ground and Cameron Clark appreciates the 28-inch Maxxis tires on his machine.

“Maxxis specifically designed these tires just for the Honda Talon that will go through dirt, sand, mud, snow…you name it.”

The Clark family chose the four-seat Talon because they’ve got a pair of teenage sons that like the off-road lifestyle as much as mom and dad. This way everybody gets to hit the trails together.

“I just like driving it in general and I always feel like I’m in control,” says Conner, the older of the two brothers.

Meanwhile, younger brother Tyler appreciates the raised stadium seating in the back “so I can actually see out the front.”

Click here if you’d like to learn more about the Honda Talon 1000X-4 Fox Live Valve.