Pro UTV Racer Discusses G-Force RedLine CVT Belts + Video

Story by ATV.com. 0

If you’ve been driving UTVs long enough, you are probably familiar with the frustrations that come with a shredded CVT belt. For UTV racers, though, a broken or damaged belt can mean the difference between a finish on top of the podium and not finishing at all.

Professional UTV racer Mark Meyer from Quebec, Canada knows that feeling all too well. To address the problem, he says he switched over to Gates G-Force RedLine CVT belts.

In this video produced by Gates, Meyer discusses why he made the switch.

Related

Popular

2021 Honda Pioneer 520 Preview
2021 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX2 1000 vs. Polaris General 1000 Deluxe: By the Numbers
5 of the Best ATV Snow Plow Options This Winter
Ten Best All Terrain ATV Tires

Find a ATV Dealer near you

Enter your ZIP code below to search for ATV dealers near you.

More ATV News...

Email this article to a friend

x
https://www.atv.com/pro-utv-racer-discusses-g-force-redline-cvt-belts-video
Cancel
 
Terms of Use
Copyright
Privacy Policy