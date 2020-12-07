Pro UTV Racer Discusses G-Force RedLine CVT Belts + Video

If you’ve been driving UTVs long enough, you are probably familiar with the frustrations that come with a shredded CVT belt. For UTV racers, though, a broken or damaged belt can mean the difference between a finish on top of the podium and not finishing at all.

Professional UTV racer Mark Meyer from Quebec, Canada knows that feeling all too well. To address the problem, he says he switched over to Gates G-Force RedLine CVT belts.

In this video produced by Gates, Meyer discusses why he made the switch.