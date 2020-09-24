Enter to Win a Set of Toyo Open Country SxS Tires

There is no single better way to improve the way your vehicle handles than new tires, so ATV.com teamed up with Toyo Tires to offer our readers the chance to win a set of four Toyo Open Country SxS tires. Entering for your chance to win is 100% free and just takes a few seconds. Follow this link for to enter right now! The contest is open until Monday, October 12 at 9am et/6am pt.

The lucky winner will take home Toyo’s first ever UTV tire – the Open Country SxS. Based off the race-proven Toyo Open Country M/T-R truck tire, the Open Country SxS comes in a smaller package specifically designed for Sport UTVs.

Currently available in a single size – 32/9.50R15 – the Open Country SxS makes for a simple and effective performance upgrade to the Polaris RZR, Can-Am Maverick and other high-powered Sport UTVs.

Toyo built the Open Country SxS with hook-shaped tread blocks for traction in sand, rocks and mud. Toyo boasts that a silhouette of the tread wraps onto the sidewall for extra grip in low traction situations. Toyo also takes advantage of a bruise and abrasion-resistant sidewall compound to provide protection from trail debris. And to keep the tires as light as possible while tackling the nastiest off-road terrain, mud and stone ejectors were designed into the tread.

The total value of the Toyo Open Country SxS tire prize package is $936 (based on minimum advertised pricing). And entering for your chance to win couldn’t be simpler. Just click here and answer a few questions.

Learn more about the Toyo Open Country SxS tires here.

Download and read the giveaway rules & regulations here.